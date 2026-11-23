

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), a provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources, finance and IT, announced on Monday the completion of its acquisition of C1.ai, a leading agentic identity platform for people and AI agents.



The acquisition strengthens Workday's ability to help customers govern access for both human workers and autonomous AI agents from grant of permission, to monitoring to real-time security enforcement. This will enable Workday customers to manage their hybrid workforce across its full lifecycle with confidence.



The President, Product & Technology, Gerrit Kazmaier, said, 'Today's combined workforce of people and AI agents requires a new approach to identity governance and security. Our acquisition of C1.ai is a deliberate investment in that future, bringing together the capabilities to govern access, monitor and enforce policies, to help ensure every person and agent operates securely and within the right enterprise guardrails.'



WDAY shares were gaining 0.60 percent on Monday, and trading at $175.56 on the Nasdaq.



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