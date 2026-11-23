

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has agreed to acquire key artificial intelligence technology and personnel from Israeli startup Decart in a transaction reportedly valued at approximately $7.5 billion, as the technology giant seeks to strengthen its AI computing capabilities and expand its custom-designed chip business.



The agreement covers the proprietary technology behind Decart's Optimization Stack, software designed to improve the performance and efficiency of AI models across different hardware platforms.



The deal also brings Decart's three co-founders, Dean Leitersdorf, Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, along with its team of AI researchers and engineers, to Amazon. However, Amazon is not acquiring Decart's AI models.



The technology is expected to help Amazon improve the performance of its Trainium and Inferentia processors, enabling customers to train and run AI models faster and at lower cost. Amazon and Decart have collaborated since 2025, including efforts to optimize AI workloads on Trainium chips.



Amazon did not disclose the financial terms. Reports indicate that the consideration includes cash and stock, with payments structured over several years.



The acquisition follows earlier purchase discussions involving Nvidia and Anthropic, which ultimately did not result in deals.



Amazon is positioning Trainium as an alternative to Nvidia's processors and is preparing to expand sales of its custom chips beyond Amazon Web Services data centers. The Decart technology could help attract developers and external customers by addressing software optimization challenges.



The transaction remains subject to regulatory clearance.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News