Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - FNX Inc. (CSE: FNX) ("FNX" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release earlier today, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by providing for the issue of up to 5,000,000 additional units of the Company (the "Units"). The Offering will now consist of up to 2,000,000 multiple voting shares ("MVS") at a price of $0.225 per MVS and up to 17,000,000 Units a price of $0.225 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,275,000. The MVS portion of the Offering remains unchanged. Each Unit will consist of one subordinate voting share (a "Share") of the Company and one-half of one subordinate voting share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share for a period of 12 months following the applicable closing date at an exercise price of $0.65 per Share. Up to 80% of the Units will be purchased by non arm's length parties.

The MVS will be issued to a company 100% owned by First Nations individuals as part of the Company's continuing commitment to working in partnership and strengthening the relationship with First Nations communities in the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. As the number of securities expected to be issued and made issuable pursuant to the upsized Offering (calculated on a fully diluted basis) will exceed 100% of the number of Shares outstanding, the Offering requires shareholder approval pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Accordingly, the Company will seek disinterested shareholder approval at its next meeting of shareholders for: (i) the issuance of the MVS and creation of a new control person; and (ii) the issuance of Units in excess of 16,268,101 Units (the "Additional Units") under the Offering (together, the "Shareholder Approvals"). The MVS and Additional Units will be issued following receipt of the Shareholder Approvals with the subscription proceeds for such MVS and Additional Units to be held in escrow pending receipt of the Shareholder Approvals.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Unit portion of the Offering, other than the Additional Units to be issued following receipt of the Shareholder Approvals, is expected to close in December 2026 and is conditional on the satisfaction of customary conditions, including the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About FNX Inc.

FNX Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring mineral properties in Northwest Ontario, including the Sandy Lake project.

The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. FNX beneficially holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, and holds a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the "Weebigee Joint Venture" claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of NexGold Mining Corp.

The Sandy Lake project is held within the traditional territories of Sandy Lake First Nation and Keewaywin First Nation. FNX also holds additional mineral claims which are located within Eabametoong First Nation traditional lands.

It is expected that over time, FNX may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Offering, including the completion of the Offering and the anticipated timing thereof, the terms and size of the Offering, the receipt of the Shareholder Approvals and any applicable regulatory approvals, issuance of the MVS and any Additional Units following the Shareholder Approvals and the proposed use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

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