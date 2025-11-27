Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - S2 Minerals Inc. (CSE: STWO) ("S2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders held today, the shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed change of the name of the Company to "FNX Inc." (the "Name Change") and the proposed amendments to the articles of the Company to (a) amend the rights and restrictions of the existing class of common shares and re-designate such class as "subordinate voting shares" and (b) create a new class of shares designated as "multiple voting shares" (the "Articles Amendments"). Further details in respect of the Name Change and Articles Amendments can be found in the Company's management information circular dated October 23, 2025.

The Name Change and the Articles Amendments are expected to be effective on December 5, 2025. The Company's subordinate voting shares are expected to begin trading at the opening of markets on December 5, 2025 under the symbol "FNX". The new CUSIP and ISIN of the subordinate voting shares will be 343921102 and CA3439211028, respectively. No action is required to be taken by existing securityholders of the Company with respect to the Name Change or Articles Amendments.

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring mineral properties in Northwest Ontario, including the Sandy Lake project.

The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 beneficially holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, and holds a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the "Weebigee Joint Venture" claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of NexGold Mining Corp.

The Sandy Lake project is held within the traditional territories of Sandy Lake First Nation and Keewaywin First Nation. S2 also holds additional mineral claims which are located within Eabametoong First Nation traditional lands.

It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding the Name Change and Articles Amendments, the anticipated effective date for each, and the anticipated timing for trading under the new stock symbol. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, policy and social uncertainties, and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

