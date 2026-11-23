At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Rod Husband, President, CEO & Director of Epic Gold (CSE: EPG, OTCQB: NFLDF), about the company's four gold projects in Ontario and Quebec. Rod explains how the 440,000 oz inferred resource at McKinnon anchors a district-scale gold system at Hawkins in Ontario. New surface results along the high-grade corridor include a channel of 9.42 g/t gold over 11 m at Goldfields. In Quebec, resource updates are underway at Fenton, Wilson and Benoist. With nearby mills in the Hemlo and Timmins camps, Epic Gold may never need to build its own. At a market cap of about C$13 million and around C$8.5 million in cash, the company trades at a steep discount to its peers on a per-ounce basis. EpicGold EPG Gold Ontario Quebec Hawkins Exploration RodHusband CommodityTV Company overview: Epic Gold Corp. ? https://www.epicgoldcorp.com ISIN: CA29391A2020, WKN: A42DD6, FRA: 6341.F More videos about Epic Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/epic-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/