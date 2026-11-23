

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), a provider of enterprise technology, cloud and networking solutions, on Monday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter earnings, driven largely by a surge in revenues reflecting strong demand for AI infrastructure and networking products drove revenue growth. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook.



Net earnings for the quarter rose to $1.79 billion or $1.26 per share from $146 million or $0.11 per share a year earlier. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings increased to $2.03 billion or $1.43 per share from $864 million or $0.62 per share.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 50.3 percent to $14.55 billion from $9.68 billion in the prior-year period. Cloud & AI revenue surged 68.6 percent to $11.26 billion, while Networking revenue increased 12.3 percent to $3.06 billion.



For fiscal 2027, HPE now expects revenue of $59.4 billion to $63.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $5.05 to $5.35.



Previously, the company expected full-year earnings per share of $ 3.75 to $ 3.85 and revenue of growth outlook range to 34% to 37%.



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