

MUTTENZ (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW), a sustainability-focused specialty chemicals company, confirmed discussions regarding a potential acquisition of Ashland Inc. in partnership with private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), following recent market speculation.



The company cautioned that there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed or completed, or regarding its final terms.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, Clariant shares closed down 0.58% at CHF 10.25 on Monday.



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