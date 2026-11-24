Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Payments-In and Loan Facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC

("QBT" or the "Company")

Receipt of Final Mediapolis Distribution and Forcrowd Disposal Funds

& Facility Agreement

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed research & development and investing company focused on blockchain technologies, Bitcoin mining optimisation and AI-driven solutions, announces an update on the realisation of two of its Italian legacy assets and a new loan facility.

Mediapolis

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Clear Leisure 2017 Limited ("CL17"), has received €132,067 from the receiver of Mediapolis S.r.l. (in bankruptcy, Court of Ivrea, No. 49/2017) as the final distribution under the June 2020 settlement agreement. This payment completes CL17's total agreed recovery of €1,663,000 from the Mediapolis bankruptcy procedure.

Forcrowd S.r.l.

Further to the announcement of 11 June 2026, the disposal of the Company's residual interest in Forcrowd S.r.l ("Forcrowd") was substantially completed by notarial deed in Milan on 22 July 2026. At that date QBT received €129,029 of the total consideration of €155,000. This comprised €25,000 for the 5.47% interest transferred under the pre-existing option arrangement, and €104,029 of the €130,000 payable for the balance of the holding.

The balance of €25,971, attributable to one purchaser, together with the transfer of the corresponding interest, is expected to complete by the end of November 2026, at which point the disposal will be fully completed. QBT's board representation at Forcrowd has ceased.

Facility Agreement

The Company has entered into a loan facility (the "Facility") of up to €250,000with its largest shareholder, MC Strategies AG, to support the Company and provide it with access to further liquidity should it be required.

QBT may draw on the Facility in one or more tranches of at least €50,000 between 1 January 2027 and 30 March 2027 (or the remaining undrawn amount if lower) with no more than one drawing permitted in any calendar month. Any amount undrawn at the end of that period will be cancelled.

The Facility is unsecured and carries no conversion rights or warrants. Amounts drawn can be applied to general corporate and working capital purposes, including the Company's research and development programme.

Drawn amounts bear interest at 5% per annum, accruing daily, which does not compound. All drawn amounts are repayable in a single instalment, with accrued interest, on 31 December 2027. The Company may prepay any amount at any time without premium or penalty. If Professor Francesco Gardin ceases to hold office as Executive Director, the Facility will cease to be available and any undrawn commitment will be cancelled.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented, "We are pleased to have finally wrapped up the legal settlement with Mediapolis, resulting in a total compensation of EUR1.66 million.

We are further pleased that our largest shareholder remains confident in the Board's ability to deliver its technology products into the market, by providing the Company with this drawn-down loan facility. The funds made available to us will be used to keep pushing towards the commercialisation of our three Methods which we look forward to updating the market on in due course."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("UK MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR.

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.