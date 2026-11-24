BICO Group AB (publ) today announces the establishment of BICO AI Labs, a Group-wide initiative based in Freiburg, Germany, created to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence across product development and BICO's portfolio of life-science technologies.

BICO AI Labs is part of the BICO 2030 strategy and will provide a dedicated environment for developing, testing and validating new AI-enabled approaches before scaling solutions across the Group.

"With BICO AI Labs, we are creating a focused environment where we can move quickly from ideas to working solutions and then bring what works to the wider Group. This is an important part of how we turn our BICO 2030 strategy into action," says Anders Fogelberg, President and CEO of BICO Group AB.

The initiative is built around three areas: AI-first product development, AI-ready instruments and AI in BICO's products. BICO will use AI throughout the product development process, while making its instruments increasingly ready to interact with software, APIs, AI agents and robotics. At the same time, AI capabilities will be integrated directly into BICO products to support areas such as image analysis, quality control and more data-driven biological experimentation.

"We have AI-enabled solutions in the market today and more launches in our pipeline. Guided by our dialogues with customers, AI Labs gives us a common environment to turn our technical and application knowledge into the next generation of solutions," says Julian Riba, CTO.

BICO will present its approach to AI and the role of BICO AI Labs as part of the BICO 2030 Strategy Deep Dive on November 25, 2026. The BICO AI Labs facility in Freiburg will be officially inaugurated on December 16, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fogelberg, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: EA Elisabeth Lindell +46 761 73 40 59

E-mail: elisabeth.lindell@bico.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on November 24, 2026, at 07.00am CET.

About BICO

BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. We do this by empowering scientists to work with biology with greater precision and reproducibility, helping them generate trustworthy results that lead to better-informed decisions.

We focus on cell-based applications in biotech and pharma, including the adoption of advanced 3D cell models.

Through our portfolio of leading brands, we bring together instruments, consumables, software, AI, and application expertise, building on our capabilities in the precise handling, culture and analysis of biological material. We call this Precision Biology.

Founded in 2016, BICO has approximately 500 employees and customers in more than 65 countries, with net sales of SEK 1.5 billion in 2025. BICO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BICO).