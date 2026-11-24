OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) did today publish the interim report for the third quarter 2026 (Jul 1, 2026 - Sep 30, 2026)
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING Q3 2026
• OptiCept - Delivers Positive Results in Indonesian Forestry Trials
• Maturity Date of SEK 11 Million Loan from FPS Extended to 2027
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END
• OptiCept Passes ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit with No Non-Conformities
• Full-Scale Sea Freight Trial with EQR - postponed to Q1 2027
|FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
|KSEK (unless otherwise stated)**
|Q3 (Jul-Sep)
|Q1-Q3 (Jan-Sep)
|2026
|2025*
|2026
|2025*
|Net Sales***
|8 395
|19 837
|39 534
|26 307
|Operating Income
|-2 418
|-15 424
|-48 994
|-74 846
|Result for the period****
|-3 230
|-16 988
|-55 642
|-77 768
|Inbound Orders
|1 531
|9 258
|175 532
|27 191
|Open orders*****
|143 790
|8 878
|143 790
|8 878
|Reported EBITDA******
|1 086
|-372
|-19 648
|-29 665
|Balance sheet total
|81 591
|162 678
|81 591
|162 678
|Cash & bank holdings
|10 564
|3 624
|10 564
|3 624
|Equity
|32 480
|110 963
|32 480
|110 963
|Equity ratio (%)
|40%
|68%
|40%
|68%
|Average number of shares in the period
|86 088 714
|63 019 272
|80 174 134
|62 837 675
|Number of shares at the end of the period
|86 088 714
|64 844 683
|86 088 714
|64 844 683
|Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
|-0,04
|-0,27
|-0,69
|-1,24
|Cash flow from operating activities
|6 996
|-9 192
|3 075
|-29 937
|Total Cash flow
|6 964
|-8 419
|7 951
|-18 052
|* The transition from IFRS to K3 has resulted in a restatement of the comparative figures for the previous year.
|** Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
|*** For information regarding net sales, please refer to Note 2.
|**** Profit for the period includes net unrealized foreign exchange gains of SEK 0.6 million for the Jan-Sep period and net unrealized foreign exchange losses of SEK 0.8 million for the Jul-Sep period.
|***** Open orders includes agreed royalty revenues from FPS
|****** EBITDA = operating income exkluding depreciation and amortization
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se
About Us
OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.
The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.
For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website
This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 08:00 CET.