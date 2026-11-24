OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) did today publish the interim report for the third quarter 2026 (Jul 1, 2026 - Sep 30, 2026)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING Q3 2026

• OptiCept - Delivers Positive Results in Indonesian Forestry Trials

• Maturity Date of SEK 11 Million Loan from FPS Extended to 2027

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

• OptiCept Passes ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit with No Non-Conformities

• Full-Scale Sea Freight Trial with EQR - postponed to Q1 2027

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW





KSEK (unless otherwise stated)** Q3 (Jul-Sep) Q1-Q3 (Jan-Sep)

2026 2025* 2026 2025*

Net Sales*** 8 395 19 837 39 534 26 307

Operating Income -2 418 -15 424 -48 994 -74 846

Result for the period**** -3 230 -16 988 -55 642 -77 768

Inbound Orders 1 531 9 258 175 532 27 191

Open orders***** 143 790 8 878 143 790 8 878

Reported EBITDA****** 1 086 -372 -19 648 -29 665

Balance sheet total 81 591 162 678 81 591 162 678

Cash & bank holdings 10 564 3 624 10 564 3 624

Equity 32 480 110 963 32 480 110 963

Equity ratio (%) 40% 68% 40% 68%

Average number of shares in the period 86 088 714 63 019 272 80 174 134 62 837 675

Number of shares at the end of the period 86 088 714 64 844 683 86 088 714 64 844 683

Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,04 -0,27 -0,69 -1,24

Cash flow from operating activities 6 996 -9 192 3 075 -29 937

Total Cash flow 6 964 -8 419 7 951 -18 052



* The transition from IFRS to K3 has resulted in a restatement of the comparative figures for the previous year.



** Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up

*** For information regarding net sales, please refer to Note 2.

**** Profit for the period includes net unrealized foreign exchange gains of SEK 0.6 million for the Jan-Sep period and net unrealized foreign exchange losses of SEK 0.8 million for the Jul-Sep period.



***** Open orders includes agreed royalty revenues from FPS

****** EBITDA = operating income exkluding depreciation and amortization



Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website



This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 08:00 CET.