OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) Interim Report for the second quarter 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) did today publish the interim report for the second quarter 2026 (Apr 1, 2026 - Jun 30, 2026

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING Q2 2026

• Change of Chairman of the Board - OptiCept Technologies AB

• OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) - First licence fee from FPS and payment for the divestment of inventory received. Revenue amounts to SEK 21 million.

• Nicklas Margård and Ulf Hagman step down from the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

• The Annual General Meeting was held on 21 May 2026.

• Notice of Annual General Meeting in OptiCept Technologies AB (publ)

• OptiCept Technologies AB publishes Annual Report for 2025

• Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) on 21 May 2026

• OptiCept included in new order for FPS

• OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) Interim Report for the First Quarter 2026

• OptiCept - New order for FPS USA

• OptiCept - Additional order for FPS in the Netherlands

• OptiCept resolves on a directed share issue

• OptiCept changes accounting policy from IFRS to K3

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

• OptiCept - Delivers positive results in Indonesian forestry trials

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q2 (Apr-Jun) Q1-Q2 (Jan-Jun) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Sales** 23 302 1 192 31 139 6 470 Operating Income -15 661 -31 514 -46 575 -59 422 Result for the period -16 426 -31 959 -52 412 -60 781 Inbound Orders 171 851 15 801 174 001 17 933 Open orders 150 654 19 457 150 654 19 457 Reported EBITDA -5 361 -16 451 -20 735 -29 292 Balance sheet total 84 994 166 437 84 994 166 437 Cash & bank holdings 3 600 12 043 3 600 12 043 Equity 35 731 123 763 35 731 123 763 Equity ratio (%) 42% 74% 42% 74% Average number of shares in the period 85 895 127 62 823 850 77 216 844 62 823 850 Number of shares at the end of the period 86 088 714 64 394 683 86 088 714 64 394 683 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0.19 -0.51 -0.68 -0.97 Cash flow from operating activities 4 452 -10 130 -3 922 -20 745 Total Cash flow 1 988 5 161 988 -9 633 * Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up ** For information regarding net sales, please refer to Note 2. *** Open orders includes agreed royalty revenues from FPS

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website



This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 08:00 CEST.