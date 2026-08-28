OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) Interim Report for the second quarter 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) did today publish the interim report for the second quarter 2026 (Apr 1, 2026 - Jun 30, 2026
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING Q2 2026
• Change of Chairman of the Board - OptiCept Technologies AB
• OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) - First licence fee from FPS and payment for the divestment of inventory received. Revenue amounts to SEK 21 million.
• Nicklas Margård and Ulf Hagman step down from the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.
• The Annual General Meeting was held on 21 May 2026.
• Notice of Annual General Meeting in OptiCept Technologies AB (publ)
• OptiCept Technologies AB publishes Annual Report for 2025
• Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) on 21 May 2026
• OptiCept included in new order for FPS
• OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) Interim Report for the First Quarter 2026
• OptiCept - New order for FPS USA
• OptiCept - Additional order for FPS in the Netherlands
• OptiCept resolves on a directed share issue
• OptiCept changes accounting policy from IFRS to K3
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END
• OptiCept - Delivers positive results in Indonesian forestry trials
|FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
|KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*
|Q2 (Apr-Jun)
|Q1-Q2 (Jan-Jun)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net Sales**
|23 302
|1 192
|31 139
|6 470
|Operating Income
|-15 661
|-31 514
|-46 575
|-59 422
|Result for the period
|-16 426
|-31 959
|-52 412
|-60 781
|Inbound Orders
|171 851
|15 801
|174 001
|17 933
|Open orders
|150 654
|19 457
|150 654
|19 457
|Reported EBITDA
|-5 361
|-16 451
|-20 735
|-29 292
|Balance sheet total
|84 994
|166 437
|84 994
|166 437
|Cash & bank holdings
|3 600
|12 043
|3 600
|12 043
|Equity
|35 731
|123 763
|35 731
|123 763
|Equity ratio (%)
|42%
|74%
|42%
|74%
|Average number of shares in the period
|85 895 127
|62 823 850
|77 216 844
|62 823 850
|Number of shares at the end of the period
|86 088 714
|64 394 683
|86 088 714
|64 394 683
|Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
|-0.19
|-0.51
|-0.68
|-0.97
|Cash flow from operating activities
|4 452
|-10 130
|-3 922
|-20 745
|Total Cash flow
|1 988
|5 161
|988
|-9 633
|* Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
|** For information regarding net sales, please refer to Note 2.
|*** Open orders includes agreed royalty revenues from FPS
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se
About Us
OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.
The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.
For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website
This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 08:00 CEST.