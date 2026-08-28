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WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
28.08.26 | 08:05
0,191 Euro
+3,02 % +0,006
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) Interim Report for the second quarter 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) did today publish the interim report for the second quarter 2026 (Apr 1, 2026 - Jun 30, 2026

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING Q2 2026

• Change of Chairman of the Board - OptiCept Technologies AB
• OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) - First licence fee from FPS and payment for the divestment of inventory received. Revenue amounts to SEK 21 million.
• Nicklas Margård and Ulf Hagman step down from the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.
• The Annual General Meeting was held on 21 May 2026.
• Notice of Annual General Meeting in OptiCept Technologies AB (publ)
• OptiCept Technologies AB publishes Annual Report for 2025
• Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) on 21 May 2026
• OptiCept included in new order for FPS
• OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) Interim Report for the First Quarter 2026
• OptiCept - New order for FPS USA
• OptiCept - Additional order for FPS in the Netherlands
• OptiCept resolves on a directed share issue
• OptiCept changes accounting policy from IFRS to K3

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END
• OptiCept - Delivers positive results in Indonesian forestry trials

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*Q2 (Apr-Jun)Q1-Q2 (Jan-Jun)
2026202520262025
Net Sales**23 3021 19231 1396 470
Operating Income-15 661-31 514-46 575-59 422
Result for the period-16 426-31 959-52 412-60 781
Inbound Orders171 85115 801174 00117 933
Open orders150 65419 457150 65419 457
Reported EBITDA-5 361-16 451-20 735-29 292
Balance sheet total84 994166 43784 994166 437
Cash & bank holdings3 60012 0433 60012 043
Equity35 731123 76335 731123 763
Equity ratio (%)42%74%42%74%
Average number of shares in the period85 895 12762 823 85077 216 84462 823 850
Number of shares at the end of the period86 088 71464 394 68386 088 71464 394 683
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)-0.19-0.51-0.68-0.97
Cash flow from operating activities4 452-10 130-3 922-20 745
Total Cash flow1 9885 161988-9 633
* Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
** For information regarding net sales, please refer to Note 2.
*** Open orders includes agreed royalty revenues from FPS

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-28 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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