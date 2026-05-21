OptiCept Technologies AB: Bulletin from annual general meeting of OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) on 21 May 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) held its annual general meeting on 21 May 2026. At the annual general meeting, the following resolutions were made.

Income statements and balance sheets

The general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the fiscal year 2025.

Disposition of the company's profit or loss

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend is paid for the fiscal year 2025 and that the company's funds available for distribution are carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The general meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability for the 2025 financial year to all persons who held positions as board member or CEO of the company during 2025.

Election of members of the board of directors and auditors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of four (4) ordinary members without deputies and that one (1) registered auditing company is appointed as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Carlos Fernandez Villena, Kees Jansen van Rosendaal, Eda Demir Westman and Mikael Carleson were re-elected as members of the board for the period until the next annual general meeting. Ulf Hagman and Nicklas Margård declined re-election. Carlos Fernandez Villena was, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, elected as chairman of the board.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers AB ("PwC") as auditor in the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. PwC had informed that Carl Fogelberg will continue to be the auditor-in-charge.

Determination of remuneration for the members of the board of directors and the auditors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration for the chairman of the board of directors shall be paid SEK 200,000 and SEK 100,000 to each other ordinary member of the board of directors who is independent of major shareholders.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorisation for the board of directors to issue new shares

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions, during the period up until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, resolve to issue shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures entitling subscription for, or entailing the issuance of, a maximum number of shares corresponding to an increase in the share capital of not more than 40 per cent based on the total share capital of the company at the time when the authorisation is used for the first time. The board of directors shall be entitled to resolve on the detailed terms and conditions of the issue. Payment may, in addition to cash payment, be made by way of contribution of non-cash consideration or by set-off, or otherwise subject to conditions.

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For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the press release published on 20 April 2026 and the complete notice of the annual general meeting. The notice of the annual general meeting and complete proposals regarding the resolutions of the annual general meeting are available on the company's website, www.opticept.se.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

