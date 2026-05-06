OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) - The first license fee from FPS and the stock sale has been paid. Revenue amounts to SEK 21 million.

A total of approximately SEK 21 million has been received by OptiCept through payments from FPS regarding license fees and acquisition of inventory in accordance with the agreement. As part of this transaction, one loan to FPS of approximately SEK 7 million, have been repaid through a set-off.

The license payment of SEK 7 million for Q2 2026 has been invoiced according to agreement and received by OptiCept. In addition, payment of approximately SEK 14 million regarding inventory has also been invoiced and received. The revenue will be reported in Q2 2026.

The loan that FPS granted to OptiCept in the second quarter of 2025 has now been repaid in full. Including accrued interest, the loan at the time of repayment amounted to approximately SEK 7 million, OptiCept has received approximately SEK 14 million net.

The work of adapting OptiCept to a focused development company is progressing at a high pace. The cost-cutting measures that have been decided has been initiated and in majority implemented, which is expected to contribute to the company achieving positive results in the second half of 2026, in line with previous communication.

The implementation of the agreement with FPS is ongoing in parallel, and the handover of tasks is now taking place at a high pace. The focus is on ensuring that customer contacts and upcoming orders are handled in a professional manner with the support of sales staff from OptiCept and FPS. A number of OptiCept's key employees will also be offered roles within the FPS organization.

"This agreement with FPS is a milestone for OptiCept. By combining our technological innovation with FPS's market presence and resources, we create a strong platform for the future. For us, this is a way to become more efficient and focused; We retain the entire upside, but have significantly reduced the operational risk and downside in our business model. It feels great that we are now taking the next step in our journey towards a more efficient and profitable development company." Says Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

