OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Targets Profitability in the Second Half of 2026

As presented over the weekend, OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) ("OptiCept") has entered into a global commercialization agreement with FPS Food Process Solutions ("FPS"), one of the world's leading suppliers of food processing equipment. At the same time, a comprehensive efficiency program and a conversion of loans into shares were announced.

The agreement with FPS, together with the conversion of loans into shares by the majority of the company's lenders, significantly strengthens the company's balance sheet.

As part of its strategic transition, OptiCept is implementing several measures to strengthen the company's financial position.

Conversion of loans into shares

Several lenders have requested early conversion of loans into shares, which significantly reduces the company's debt.

Inventory transfer

OptiCept transfers inventory to the FPS group, which releases capital and reduces capital tied up in inventory. The transaction also contributes to financing the company's transition costs associated with the new business model.

Overall, these measures mean that OptiCept significantly reduces its debt. Together with the realization of other receivables, the company will be financed until positive cash flow from operating activities is achieved.

Efficiency Program Creates a Path to Profitability

At the same time, OptiCept is implementing an efficiency program that reduces the company's cost base to approximately SEK 25 million on an annual basis.

The program includes:

organizational adjustments

staff reductions

reduced external costs

Together with new license revenues, this creates the conditions for the company to achieve a positive result during the second half of 2026.

For further information, please contact

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ)

Ulf Hagman, Chairman of the Board

+46 73 363 63 80

ulf.hagman@opticept.se

If you want, I can also polish the English version to make it sound more like a professional press release in international financial media (slightly different tone than a direct translation).

Contacts

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

