OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Signs Global Licensing Agreement with FPS - What Does This Mean for the Company?

In the coming days, we will further elaborate on and explain the company's view of the agreement and the future.

As presented on March 8, OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) ("OptiCept") has entered into a global commercialization agreement with FPS Food Process Solutions ("FPS"), one of the world's leading suppliers of food processing equipment. The agreement means that OptiCept may receive up to approximately SEK 820 million in license revenues over 20 years, provided the agreement is not terminated. The agreement guarantees revenue of approximately SEK 150 million during the first five years.

Through this agreement, OptiCept establishes a new business model in which the company's technology is commercialized globally via an industrial partner, while OptiCept retains the commercial upside through profit sharing.

Together with a comprehensive efficiency program, the conversion of loans into shares, and capital-releasing measures, the company strengthens its balance sheet and creates the conditions for positive results already in the second half of 2026.

"This is a transformative agreement for OptiCept. Through the collaboration with FPS, our technology immediately gains access to a global industrial platform with established sales and production capacity. At the same time, we are creating a more capital-efficient business model with recurring license revenues and significant upside through profit sharing. Overall, this strengthens our financial position and creates a clear path toward profitable growth," says Ulf Hagman, Chairman of the Board.

Global Commercialization via an Industrial Partner

Through the agreement, the collaboration is expanded and from April 1, 2026, FPS will receive a global exclusive license to manufacture and commercialize OptiCept's PEF systems within defined food segments, including:

vegetable oils

fruit and vegetable juices

wine

and previously:

potatoes

drying of vegetables and fruit

FPS will simultaneously assume responsibility for global commercialization, including:

manufacturing

sales

distribution

installation

service

Through this structure, OptiCept can scale the technology globally via an established industrial partner without having to build its own capital-intensive organization around the world.

OptiCept retains all intellectual property rights to the technology and will going forward focus on:

technology development

innovation

further development of the PEF platform

More information will be provided in an upcoming press release.

Stable and Growing Revenue Model

The agreement includes recurring fixed license revenues to OptiCept:

EUR 230,000 per month in 2026

EUR 250,000 per month during 2027-2031

EUR 350,000 per month from 2032

In addition to the fixed license revenues, OptiCept will also receive profit sharing from FPS's commercialization of the technology.

The profit-sharing model means that OptiCept will receive 35-50 percent of the gross profit, without having to bear costs for production, inventory, or a global sales organization. When profit sharing is paid out, previously paid license fees will be deducted.

This structure allows OptiCept to retain the commercial upside while significantly reducing financial risk.

At the same time, FPS has set ambitious commercial targets for the market launch and possesses both the production capacity and global sales organization to scale sales much faster than OptiCept could have done on its own.

The agreement initially runs until 2046, but may be terminated every five years.

For Further Information, Please Contact

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ)

Ulf Hagman, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 73 363 63 80

Email: ulf.hagman@opticept.se

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

