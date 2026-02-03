Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:04
0,188 Euro
+2,40 % +0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 14:50 Uhr
OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Implements Further Savings

OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ.) announces that the Company is implementing additional savings beyond those previously communicated for 2025. Total cost savings are expected to amount to approximately SEK 8 million on an annual basis.

Employees in Lund, as well as consultancy and agency agreements, have been terminated. Furthermore, savings are being implemented by reducing the company's rental, patent, and IT costs.
The company announces that the commercial initiatives previously communicated will be carried out with existing staff and with the good support received from partners such as FPS and Tropical Food Machinery.
"These concrete measures are part of achieving the Company's goal of reaching a positive EBITDA result for the full year 2026," says Henrik Nettersand, CFO, OptiCept Technologies.
The savings package is estimated to total a net amount of approximately SEK 8 million (adjusted for the sales resources recruited regionally) on an annual basis. The savings program will entail one-time costs of approximately SEK 2.1 million, of which about SEK 1.5 million will impact the 2025 results, and the remainder will affect Q1 2026.
The savings will take effect gradually during 2026 and are expected to be fully realized in Q3 2026.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.
The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
