OptiCept Technologies AB: Strong quarter and new financing show the path to positive EBITDA for the full year 2026

OptiCept has just completed a historic quarter - Q3 2025 became the first with a positive EBITDA result. The CEO, Thomas Lundqvist, comments here on his view of OptiCept's future.

The positive result we have now achieved is a clear confirmation that our transformation from a development company into a globally profitable growth company is taking clear steps forward.

With strong sales, especially in the olive oil segment, we continue step by step to establish ourselves as the leading global supplier of PEF technology to the liquid food segment. We see strong demand for the larger of our models, OPTICEPT L7 HC, which processes 16 tons of product per hour. For the next season, we will meet the demand for even larger machines by launching a new model for 24 tons per hour.

In addition to olive oil, OptiCept is growing within the juice segment. Here we have great opportunities to reach a wider audience and grow faster than we previously did within the olive oil segment.

I am also pleased to note strong interest in PEF technology outside our core areas. The company has received orders within the alcoholic beverages segment and for the extraction of avocado oil - new exciting areas that contribute strong potential.

At the same time, OptiBoost within cuttings is approaching commercialization, driven by successful tests in the Southern Hemisphere.

Together with FPS, our partner within solid foods, we seriously launched a concept for this segment this summer and have since built up a solid order pipeline ahead of 2026.

The partnership with SAAB is also progressing well, and today we collaborate in some of our shared markets in Asia and Latin America.

Alongside our sales focus, we have carried out several strategic initiatives to improve our cost position:



• Personnel costs are being reduced

• The cost per manufactured unit is reduced by 40%

• Production capacity up to 500 systems per year across multiple continents

• A new global and region-based sales organization is being rolled out

At the same time, the balance sheet is now being strengthened. OptiCept is refinancing loans of approximately SEK 21.4 million and adding a further approximately SEK 27.5 million through a credit facility, totaling about SEK 49 million in strategic capital from professional lenders and existing investors.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46(0)73-5048485

thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

