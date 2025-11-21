Anzeige
Freitag, 21.11.2025
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
21.11.25 | 08:04
0,235 Euro
-6,00 % -0,015
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2025 17:35 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Interim Report Q3 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) is bringing forward the interim report for the third quarter of 2025 to today, 21 November, instead of the previously communicated date of 27 November 2025. The reason for bringing the date forward is that the work on the report has been completed earlier than expected.

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Interim Report for Q3 2025 (July - September 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q3 2025

  • OptiCept signs agreement with world-leading producer of alcoholic beverages
  • New Order from Spain - OptiCept Continues to Gain Ground in the Olive Oil Industry
  • OptiCept receives third order from Spanish customer - continues expansion in the olive oil industry
  • OptiCept receives order worth approximately SEK 3.6 million from leading olive oil producer in Spain
  • Breakthrough in a fast-growing market: OptiCept secures SEK 2 million order in avocado oil extraction
  • New Patent Strengthens OptiCept Technologies' Market Position
  • OptiCept Technologies AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB
  • OptiCept Expands Production Capacity of CEPT® Systems
  • OptiCept launches system for larger volumes
  • OptiCept reduces its production costs by 40%
  • OptiCept Receives New Order from Juice Producer in Costa Rica
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*Q3 (jul-sep)Q1-Q3 (jan-sep)
2025202420252024
Net Sales**19 8373 88326 30712 289
Total revenue**24 4356 30235 87924 788
Operating Income-2 523-12 471-36 145-38 591
Result for the period-4 121-13 150-39 182-38 168
Inbound Orders***9 2582 10027 19111 296
Open orders***8 87850 9608 87850 960
Reported EBITDA54-9 944-28 388-27 691
Net result for the period391 289380 669391 289380 669
Cash & cash equivalents3 6244 5593 6244 559
Equity330 811340 399330 811340 399
Equity ratio (%)85%89%85%89%
Average number of shares in the period63 019 27245 982 66462 837 67545 982 664
Number of shares at the end of the period64 844 68351 496 40864 844 68351 496 408
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)-0,07-0,29-0,62-0,83
Cash flow from operating activities-9 734-11 041-29 708-32 802
Total Cash flow-8 418537-18 053-9 556
For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5.
* Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2.
***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

  • OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting
  • OptiCept is building a regional sales organization

"The results we are now reporting, together with the preparations we have made, enable us to now
present our goal of achieving a positive EBITDA result for the full year 2026", comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46(0)73-5048485
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 17:35 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.