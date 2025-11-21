OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Interim Report Q3 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) is bringing forward the interim report for the third quarter of 2025 to today, 21 November, instead of the previously communicated date of 27 November 2025. The reason for bringing the date forward is that the work on the report has been completed earlier than expected.

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Interim Report for Q3 2025 (July - September 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q3 2025

OptiCept signs agreement with world-leading producer of alcoholic beverages

New Order from Spain - OptiCept Continues to Gain Ground in the Olive Oil Industry

OptiCept receives third order from Spanish customer - continues expansion in the olive oil industry

OptiCept receives order worth approximately SEK 3.6 million from leading olive oil producer in Spain

Breakthrough in a fast-growing market: OptiCept secures SEK 2 million order in avocado oil extraction

New Patent Strengthens OptiCept Technologies' Market Position

OptiCept Technologies AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB

OptiCept Expands Production Capacity of CEPT® Systems

OptiCept launches system for larger volumes

OptiCept reduces its production costs by 40%

OptiCept Receives New Order from Juice Producer in Costa Rica

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q3 (jul-sep) Q1-Q3 (jan-sep) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales** 19 837 3 883 26 307 12 289 Total revenue** 24 435 6 302 35 879 24 788 Operating Income -2 523 -12 471 -36 145 -38 591 Result for the period -4 121 -13 150 -39 182 -38 168 Inbound Orders*** 9 258 2 100 27 191 11 296 Open orders*** 8 878 50 960 8 878 50 960 Reported EBITDA 54 -9 944 -28 388 -27 691 Net result for the period 391 289 380 669 391 289 380 669 Cash & cash equivalents 3 624 4 559 3 624 4 559 Equity 330 811 340 399 330 811 340 399 Equity ratio (%) 85% 89% 85% 89% Average number of shares in the period 63 019 272 45 982 664 62 837 675 45 982 664 Number of shares at the end of the period 64 844 683 51 496 408 64 844 683 51 496 408 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,07 -0,29 -0,62 -0,83 Cash flow from operating activities -9 734 -11 041 -29 708 -32 802 Total Cash flow -8 418 537 -18 053 -9 556 For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5. * Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up ** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2. ***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

OptiCept is building a regional sales organization

"The results we are now reporting, together with the preparations we have made, enable us to now

present our goal of achieving a positive EBITDA result for the full year 2026", comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46(0)73-5048485

thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website



This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 17:35 CET.