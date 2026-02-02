Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 08:23
0,183 Euro
-3,27 % -0,006
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Receives Additional Order via FPS Food Process Solutions

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) announces that the company's partner, Food Process Solutions (FPS), has received an additional order for the PEF system OPTICEPT® SP7. The order comes from a French fries producer in the United States.

OptiCept announces that the Company's partner within solid foods, FPS, has signed an agreement for the Company's PEF system OPTICEPT® SP7 with a French fries producer based in the United States. Delivery is planned for Q3 2026.

"The deal confirms the growing market interest in our solution within the potato segment and represents an important step in continued commercialization," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept.

FPS markets, sells, manufactures, and installs OptiCept's equipment for the solid food segment. Systems for liquid foods have also been manufactured by FPS since the second half of 2025 under a subcontracting agreement, in which key components such as critical hardware and software are provided by OptiCept.

Once FPS has fulfilled its obligations under its customer agreement, the remaining surplus-constituting the profit-is shared equally between FPS and OptiCept. When the surplus is known, half of it is reported as revenue by OptiCept. This transaction will not generate any cash flows until that time.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.
The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
