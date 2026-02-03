Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:04
0,188 Euro
+2,40 % +0,004
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.02.2026 14:45 Uhr
OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept implements changes to the management team

OptiCept Technologies (Publ) announces that the company's management team is being reorganized in order to streamline and create an increased sales focus in the business. Accordingly, Hanshenric Carenborn, Head of Technology, will leave the company no later than February 27, 2026.

After the change, the company's management team consists of four people, including the CEO, compared to the previous five people. The reorganization is part of the cost-reduction work that began in 2025, aimed at reducing the Company's costs and focusing on commercial activities to achieve a positive EBITDA result for the full year 2026.
The new organization will take effect on February 4, 2026.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hanshenric Carenborn, who is now leaving the company, for his great commitment and valuable contributions over the years. Hanshenric has played a crucial role in the development of the company and our technology", says Thomas Lundqvist.

The technology development department will be part of operations and led by COO, Adeel Khan.

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.
The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
