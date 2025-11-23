OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept refinances loan of approx. SEK 21.4 million, receives additional liquidity through a new loan of approx. SEK 17.5 million, and enters into a credit facility of SEK 10 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO 'IMPORTANT INFORMATION' AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

OptiCept Technologies AB ("OptiCept" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement to refinance loans of approximately SEK 21.4 million and to obtain a new loan of approximately SEK 17.5 million, totalling approximately SEK 38.9 million (the "Loan"), as well as an agreement for a credit facility of SEK 10 million with Torsion Invest AB (the "Credit Facility"). The Loan and the Credit Facility, amounting to a total of approximately SEK 48.9 million, are provided by professional lenders and existing shareholders (the "Financing"). The Loan will partly replace the Company's existing loan announced by the Company on 12 May 2025, and will also provide the Company with additional liquidity. The loan from FPS Food Process Solutions Holding B.V. ("FPS") will remain on its existing terms and is not affected by the Financing. The lenders shall disburse their respective portions of the Loan no later than 1 December 2025. The Company is entitled to request disbursements under the Credit Facility, provided that each individual request does not exceed SEK 2,000,000 and that at least twenty business days have elapsed since the most recent disbursement request. Following receipt of such notice, the issuer shall disburse the requested amount within twenty business days. The lenders have the option to convert the loan amounts under the Financing into newly issued shares in the Company at a fixed subscription price of SEK 2.15 per share, corresponding to a discount of approximately 25.0 percent to the closing share price on 21 November 2025. To meet the conditions of the Loan and the Credit Facility, the Board of Directors will convene an extraordinary general meeting, at which the Board intends to propose that the general meeting resolves to carry out a directed issue of 2,920,258 warrants of series TO8, issued without consideration, as compensation to the lenders of the Loan (the "Compensation Issue"), and that the general meeting resolves on a directed issue of 750,000 warrants of series TO8, issued without consideration, to the issuer of the Credit Facility. The Board of Directors will convene the extraordinary general meeting through a separate press release.

Background and rationale

The Financing is intended to support the Company's continued expansion and strategic initiatives. The proceeds will be used partly to refinance outstanding loans and partly to strengthen working capital and support the Company's ongoing commercialisation efforts.

The Financing

A number of professional lenders and existing shareholders have undertaken to lend a total of approximately SEK 48.9 million to the Company, of which the Loan amounts to approximately SEK 38.9 million and the Credit Facility amounts to SEK 10 million. The Loan partially replaces the Company's existing loan entered into on 12 May 2025 with a number of professional lenders and existing shareholders (the "Existing Loan"). For four of the lenders under the Existing Loan, corresponding to approximately SEK 2.1 million, the Existing Loan will remain on the same terms as before and will fall due for payment on 31 December 2025. The loan from FPS is not affected by the Financing and will therefore remain on its existing terms and fall due for payment on 6 May 2026, with an option for extension. The outstanding amount under the Existing Loan as of today is approximately SEK 23.5 million, including arrangement fees and capitalised interest, of which approximately SEK 2.1 million will not be refinanced as described above. In addition to refinancing the Existing Loan, the Loan will thus contribute approximately SEK 17.5 million in new financing. Furthermore, the Credit Facility may provide the Company with an additional SEK 10 million in financing. The lenders shall disburse their respective portions of the Loan no later than 1 December 2025.

The Company is entitled to request disbursements under the Credit Facility through written notice to the issuer, provided that each individual disbursement request does not exceed SEK 2,000,000 and that at least twenty business days have passed since the most recent disbursement request. Upon receipt of such notice, the issuer shall disburse the requested amount within twenty business days.

To meet the conditions of the Loan and the Credit Facility, the Board of Directors will convene an extraordinary general meeting, at which the Board intends to propose that the general meeting resolves on the Compensation Issue and that the general meeting resolves on a directed issue of 750,000 warrants of series TO8, issued without consideration, to the issuer of the Credit Facility. The Board of Directors will convene the extraordinary general meeting through a separate press release. The Loan and the Credit Facility are conditional upon the general meeting resolving to issue TO8 warrants in accordance with the terms of the agreements. The lenders of the Loan will receive 0.075 warrants of series TO8, issued without consideration, for each SEK 1 lent, resulting in a total of up to 2,920,258 warrants of series TO8 being issued in the Compensation Issue. The warrants will be allocated as follows.

Lenders under the Loan Number of warrants of series TO8 JJV Investment Group AB 300 000 Torsion Invest AB 1 041 279 Vellenova AB 81 750 Christer Jönsson 150 000 Andreas Jahn 108 042 Björn Wetterling 75 000 Business-Remedy Associates Sweden AB 45 000 Mikael Blihagen 57 937 Med Tech Invest Europe AB 30 000 JEQ Capital AB 397 500 Curam Holding AB 204 375 Quantum Leben AG 204 375 Jonas Hagberg 225 000 Total number: 2 920 258

The issuer of the Credit Facility will receive warrants of series TO8, issued without consideration, on the same terms as the lenders of the Loan, meaning that the issuer will receive 750,000 warrants.

In connection with the exercise of warrants of series TO8, the warrant holders shall have the right (but not the obligation) to pay for the shares subscribed for upon exercise through set-off against their outstanding loans and accrued interest, provided that set-off is possible in the opinion of the Board of Directors.

The Loan carries an arrangement fee of five (5) percent and accrues interest at one and a half (1.5) percent per commenced month. A fee of five (5) percent and interest at one and a half (1.5) per cent per month or part thereof shall be payable on amounts requested by the Company and disbursed in accordance with the Credit Facility. The arrangement fee for the Loan and the Credit Facility will not be paid in cash but will be added to the disbursed loan amounts and fall due for payment on the maturity date of the Loan and the Credit Facility.

The lenders shall have the right, in whole or in part, to convert outstanding loans, including arrangement fees and accrued interest, under the Loan into newly issued shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 2.15 per share, corresponding to a discount of approximately 25.0 percent to the closing price on 21 November 2025. Lenders wishing to exercise the right to convert outstanding loans shall notify the Company of their intention by sending a notice no earlier than 15 December 2026 and no later than 4 January 2027. Provided that the total conversion amount amounts to at least SEK 2,000,000, the Company shall, within five business days of receiving the notice of conversion, however no earlier than 12 January 2027, resolve on the issuance of new shares and thereafter take all necessary measures to effect the conversion. Lenders under the Loan representing at least 60 percent of the outstanding loan amount shall furthermore have the ability to agree with the Company that the conversion may be carried out earlier, in whole or in part. The Company shall, within ten business days of receiving the conversion notice, resolve on the issuance of new shares and thereafter take all necessary measures to effect the conversion (including, if necessary, convening an extraordinary general meeting). The issuer of the Credit Facility shall have the right to convert on the same terms as the lenders under the Loan, provided that the total conversion amount amounts to at least SEK 1,000,000.

To the extent that no conversion has occurred prior thereto, the Loan and any amounts drawn under the Credit Facility shall fall due for payment on 16 January 2027. However, the Company may repay the Loan and any amounts drawn under the Credit Facility, in whole or in part, at any time prior to the maturity date without additional costs. In connection with such early repayment, the arrangement fee and the accrued interest up to the actual payment date for the early-repaid amount shall be paid together with the principal amount.

Warrants of series TO8

Each warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the period from 1 May 2030 up to and including 5 June 2030. The subscription price per share upon exercise of the warrants shall be the lower of (i) SEK 7.5 and (ii) the most recent subscription price applied in a share issue carried out by the Company (with or without preferential rights for shareholders) from the date of registration of the warrants with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 5 June 2030. If a subscription price in accordance with item (ii) is applied, no recalculation under the warrant terms shall be made due to such issue. The warrants are subject to terms that include customary recalculation provisions and a dilution protection mechanism, whereby the number of shares each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for is increased in the event of share issues so that the holders maintain the same proportional ownership in the Company after the issue as before the issue. Holders of warrants holding at least 60 percent of the outstanding warrants may agree with the Company to bring forward the exercise period for the warrants.

Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The Board of Directors of OptiCept has carefully analysed various financing alternatives in light of the Company's current commercialisation phase, increasing market presence and need for financial flexibility. Following an overall assessment, however, the Board considers that a issue carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is the most appropriate and expedient way to secure the capital required for the Company's continued operational development, and that the Financing (including the conversion right) and the Compensation Issue represent a more advantageous alternative than a rights issue. It is therefore, objectively, in the interests of both the Company and its shareholders to complete the Financing and the Compensation Issue. In particular, the Board has considered the following.

In May 2025, the Company carried out a capital raising through a directed issue of shares and warrants, as well as by entering into two loan agreements, one of which constitutes the Existing Loan (as defined above). The Company remains in a critical phase in which several customer projects within segments such as plant breeding and food production are approaching commercial delivery and scaling. Certain deliveries have already commenced. In order to meet demand and to act on new business opportunities, swift action is required, which a rights issue, with its longer execution timeline, does not sufficiently allow for. In the Board's view, a rights issue would have entailed a risk that the Company would miss the opportunity to finance its operations in an appropriate and timely manner in a way equivalent to what the Financing, consisting of the Loan (through which the Existing Loan is extended) and the Credit Facility, enables. One of the main reasons why the Company considers it to be in the shareholders' interest to implement the Financing and the Compensation Issue instead of a rights issue is that a rights issue would, in all likelihood, have had to be carried out at a significant discount, which could lead to substantially greater dilution effects for the Company's existing shareholders. The implementation of the Financing can also be carried out at considerably lower cost than a rights issue because, among other things and based on the market volatility observed during 2024 and the market environment prevailing in 2025, such an issue would require substantial underwriting commitments from an underwriting consortium, which would be difficult to obtain and would entail additional costs and/or additional dilution for the shareholders depending on the type of compensation for such underwriting. A rights issue would be significantly more time- and resource-consuming compared with the Financing, not least due to the work required to secure a rights issue, while there are no guarantees that such an issue would be fully subscribed. It should also be noted that the rights issue resolved by the Board in October 2024 and approved by a subsequent general meeting in November 2024 had a total subscription level of approximately 70.1 percent, of which only approximately 58.9 percent was subscribed for with and without subscription rights and approximately 11.1 percent was subscribed for by underwriters.

The Compensation Issue and any issue of warrants to the issuer of the Credit Facility are also conditions for entering into the Loan and the Credit Facility, respectively, which in the Board's view constitutes a further basis for deviating from the main rule that share issues shall be carried out with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The reason why the Compensation Issue is intended to be directed in part to existing shareholders of the Company, including Jonas Hagberg (Torsion Invest AB), Björn Wetterling, Christer Jönsson (Vellenova AB) and Andreas Jahn, is that these parties have expressed and demonstrated a long-term interest in and commitment to the Company, which in the Board's view creates security and stability for both the Company and its shareholders. Through the Compensation Issue, the Company is also given the opportunity to attract new qualified investors who share the Company's long-term view of the value of its technology and market potential.

In light of the above, it is the Board's overall assessment that the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, as it ensures access to capital at the right time and with the right financial structure to enable continued growth.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO8 intended to be issued, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 3,670,258 shares, from 65,144,683 shares to 68,814,941 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 330,323.22, from SEK 5,863,021.47 to SEK 6,193,344.69. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 5.3 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Advisors

Corpura Fondkommission AB, www.corpura.se, acts as Sole Coordinator in connection with the Financing. Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå acts as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Financing.

"We appreciate the continued trust from our long-term owners, who, through this financing, provide us with the conditions to take the next step in the company's development. During 2026, we will further intensify our focus, with a clear priority on sales to ensure the growth that takes us toward our goal of achieving positive EBITDA for the full year 2026," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

