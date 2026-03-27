OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Year-End Report Q4 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Year-End Report for Q4 2025 (January - December 2025).
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q4 2025
- Operating profit for the fourth quarter is negatively impacted by non-cash, non-recurring items amounting to 21,7 MSEK.
- OptiCept refinances loans of approximately SEK 21.4 million and receives additional liquidity through a new loan of approximately SEK 17.5 million, as well as establishing a credit facility of SEK 10 million
- An extraordinary general meeting partially elected a new board and followed the nomination committee's proposal
- OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END
- OptiCept expands its global agreement with FPS, secures license revenues of approximately SEK 150 million in the first 5 years, and achieves positive EBITDA in the second half of 2026
- OptiCept Technologies AB launches cost-efficiency program
- Lenders and issuers of credit facilities request early conversion of loans, including arrangement fees and accrued interest, of at least approximately SEK 39.8 million into shares
- Henrik Nettersand assumes the role of Acting CEO following Thomas Lundqvist's departure from OptiCept Technologies AB
- OptiCept receives two breakthrough orders in French fries through FPS Food Process Solutions
- OptiCept reports positive cutting results from Indonesia
|FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
|KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*
|Q4 (oct-dec)
|Q1-Q4 (jan-dec)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales**
|929
|5 385
|27 236
|17 674
|Total revenue**
|1 459
|8 003
|37 338
|32 791
|Operating Income
|-48 185
|-17 503
|-84 330
|-56 094
|Result for the period
|-51 306
|-17 531
|-90 488
|-55 699
|Inbound Orders***
|111
|898
|27 302
|12 194
|Open orders***
|7 792
|7 994
|7 792
|7 994
|Reported EBITDA
|-43 717
|-14 848
|-72 105
|-42 538
|Net result for the period
|368 701
|392 326
|368 701
|392 326
|Cash & cash equivalents
|2 612
|21 677
|2 612
|21 677
|Equity
|278 793
|362 241
|278 793
|362 241
|Equity ratio (%)
|76%
|92%
|76%
|92%
|Average number of shares in the period
|63 138 284
|55 254 166
|62 912 827
|48 300 540
|Number of shares at the end of the period
|64 844 683
|62 769 683
|64 844 683
|62 769 683
|Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
|-0,81
|-0,32
|-1,44
|-1,15
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-13 866
|-15 461
|-43 574
|-48 263
|Total Cash flow
|-1 012
|17 119
|-19 065
|7 563
|For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5.
|* Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
|** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2.
|***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1
The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se
About Us
OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.
The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.
For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website
This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-27 08:00 CET.