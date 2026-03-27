OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Year-End Report Q4 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Year-End Report for Q4 2025 (January - December 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q4 2025

Operating profit for the fourth quarter is negatively impacted by non-cash, non-recurring items amounting to 21,7 MSEK.

OptiCept refinances loans of approximately SEK 21.4 million and receives additional liquidity through a new loan of approximately SEK 17.5 million, as well as establishing a credit facility of SEK 10 million

An extraordinary general meeting partially elected a new board and followed the nomination committee's proposal

OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

OptiCept expands its global agreement with FPS, secures license revenues of approximately SEK 150 million in the first 5 years, and achieves positive EBITDA in the second half of 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB launches cost-efficiency program

Lenders and issuers of credit facilities request early conversion of loans, including arrangement fees and accrued interest, of at least approximately SEK 39.8 million into shares

Henrik Nettersand assumes the role of Acting CEO following Thomas Lundqvist's departure from OptiCept Technologies AB

OptiCept receives two breakthrough orders in French fries through FPS Food Process Solutions

OptiCept reports positive cutting results from Indonesia

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q4 (oct-dec) Q1-Q4 (jan-dec) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales** 929 5 385 27 236 17 674 Total revenue** 1 459 8 003 37 338 32 791 Operating Income -48 185 -17 503 -84 330 -56 094 Result for the period -51 306 -17 531 -90 488 -55 699 Inbound Orders*** 111 898 27 302 12 194 Open orders*** 7 792 7 994 7 792 7 994 Reported EBITDA -43 717 -14 848 -72 105 -42 538 Net result for the period 368 701 392 326 368 701 392 326 Cash & cash equivalents 2 612 21 677 2 612 21 677 Equity 278 793 362 241 278 793 362 241 Equity ratio (%) 76% 92% 76% 92% Average number of shares in the period 63 138 284 55 254 166 62 912 827 48 300 540 Number of shares at the end of the period 64 844 683 62 769 683 64 844 683 62 769 683 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,81 -0,32 -1,44 -1,15 Cash flow from operating activities -13 866 -15 461 -43 574 -48 263 Total Cash flow -1 012 17 119 -19 065 7 563 For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5. * Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up ** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2. ***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website



This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-27 08:00 CET.