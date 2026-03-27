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WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 08:03
0,170 Euro
-0,58 % -0,001
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
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OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Year-End Report Q4 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Year-End Report for Q4 2025 (January - December 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q4 2025

  • Operating profit for the fourth quarter is negatively impacted by non-cash, non-recurring items amounting to 21,7 MSEK.
  • OptiCept refinances loans of approximately SEK 21.4 million and receives additional liquidity through a new loan of approximately SEK 17.5 million, as well as establishing a credit facility of SEK 10 million
  • An extraordinary general meeting partially elected a new board and followed the nomination committee's proposal
  • OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

  • OptiCept expands its global agreement with FPS, secures license revenues of approximately SEK 150 million in the first 5 years, and achieves positive EBITDA in the second half of 2026
  • OptiCept Technologies AB launches cost-efficiency program
  • Lenders and issuers of credit facilities request early conversion of loans, including arrangement fees and accrued interest, of at least approximately SEK 39.8 million into shares
  • Henrik Nettersand assumes the role of Acting CEO following Thomas Lundqvist's departure from OptiCept Technologies AB
  • OptiCept receives two breakthrough orders in French fries through FPS Food Process Solutions
  • OptiCept reports positive cutting results from Indonesia
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*Q4 (oct-dec)Q1-Q4 (jan-dec)
2025202420252024
Net Sales**9295 38527 23617 674
Total revenue**1 4598 00337 33832 791
Operating Income-48 185-17 503-84 330-56 094
Result for the period-51 306-17 531-90 488-55 699
Inbound Orders***11189827 30212 194
Open orders***7 7927 9947 7927 994
Reported EBITDA-43 717-14 848-72 105-42 538
Net result for the period368 701392 326368 701392 326
Cash & cash equivalents2 61221 6772 61221 677
Equity278 793362 241278 793362 241
Equity ratio (%)76%92%76%92%
Average number of shares in the period63 138 28455 254 16662 912 82748 300 540
Number of shares at the end of the period64 844 68362 769 68364 844 68362 769 683
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)-0,81-0,32-1,44-1,15
Cash flow from operating activities-13 866-15 461-43 574-48 263
Total Cash flow-1 01217 119-19 0657 563
For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5.
* Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2.
***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-27 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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