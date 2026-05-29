OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) Interim Report for the first quarter 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB (Publ) did today publish the interim report for the first quarter 2026 (Jan 1, 2026 - Mar 31, 2026)

Significant events during the quater

OptiCept Expands Its Global Agreement with FPS, Secures Licence Revenue of Approximately SEK 150 Million During the First Five Years and Reaches Positive EBITDA in the Second Half of 2026

OptiCept Technologies AB Announces Cost Reduction Programme

Lenders and Provider of Credit Facility Request Early Conversion of Loans, Including Arrangement Fees and Accrued Interest, of at Least Approximately SEK 39.8 Million into Shares

Henrik Nettersand Assumes the Role of Acting CEO Following Thomas Lundqvist's Departure from OptiCept Technologies AB

OptiCept Receives Two Breakthrough Orders in French Fries Through FPS Food Process Solutions

OptiCept Reports Positive Cutting Results from Indonesia

Significant events after period end

Change of Chairman of the Board - OptiCept Technologies AB

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) - First Licence Fee from FPS and Divestment of Inventory Paid. Revenue Amounts to SEK 21 Million

OptiCept Technologies AB Publishes Its Annual Report for 2025

Nicklas Margård and Ulf Hagman has resigned from the board at the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting was held on 21 May 2026.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q1 (jan-mar) 2026 2025 Net Sales** 7 837 5 278 Total revenue** 8 039 8 199 Operating Income -18 032 -15 008 Result for the period -27 566 -15 962 Inbound Orders*** 2 151 2 132 Open orders*** 2 106 4 848 Reported EBITDA -15 065 -12 415 Net result for the period 361 335 375 397 Cash & cash equivalents 1 612 6 883 Equity 295 178 346 425 Equity ratio (%) 82% 92% Average number of shares in the period 72 029 233 62 769 683 Number of shares at the end of the period 85 798 333 62 769 683 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,38 -0,25 Cash flow from operating activities -8 011 -10 229 Total Cash flow -999 -14 794 For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5. * Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up ** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2. ***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Nettersand, Acting CEO/CFO

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website



This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-29 08:00 CEST.