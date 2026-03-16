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WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 08:13
0,218 Euro
+13,19 % +0,025
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OptiCept Technologies AB: New Development Opportunities for OptiCept

As presented on March 8, OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) ("OptiCept") has entered into a global commercialization agreement with FPS Food Process Solutions ("FPS"), one of the world's leading suppliers of food processing equipment. At the same time, a comprehensive efficiency program and the conversion of loans into shares were also presented.

OptiCept will focus on its core competence in innovation and technological development. The approach means that OptiCept will drive commercialization through partners who have the capabilities to commercialize the technology developed by OptiCept. Going forward, the focus will be on identifying and entering into agreements with such partners.

OptiCept retains the right to commercialize entirely new verticals such as, for example, biogas (more efficient digestion), flowers and the forestry industry (pre-treatment). The agreement also means that OptiCept retains the opportunity to develop and commercialize verticals within large markets such as spirits, coffee and tea.

The vertical closest to commercialization is forest cuttings, where the company sees strong opportunities for a commercial breakthrough in the near future.

A Stronger OptiCept

After the implementation of these measures, OptiCept is positioned as a more scalable, technology-driven and capital-efficient company.

A More Scalable Company

OptiCept is now building a business model where growth requires a significantly smaller increase in its own resources compared with the previous approach. By allowing an established industrial partner to take primary responsibility for global commercialization, the company can benefit from the partner's distribution network, customer relationships and production capacity. This creates conditions for faster international expansion with limited internal investments in sales organization and infrastructure.

A More Technology-Driven Company

In the new structure, OptiCept can focus to a greater extent on its core competence: innovation and technological development. The company concentrates its resources on further developing existing platforms, developing new applications and refining its IP portfolio within prioritized verticals. In this way, the technological level of the offering increases while competitive advantages are strengthened.

A More Capital-Efficient Company

By placing a larger part of the commercialization work with a partner, OptiCept reduces its need for heavy investments in production, inventory and global sales capacity. In the short term this frees up capital and in the long term it reduces capital requirements. The balance sheet is strengthened and indebtedness is reduced. A more cost- and capital-efficient structure creates, using internal resources, room for investments in research, development and selective growth initiatives with high returns.

A Company Focused on Long-Term Value Creation

With a working model where global commercialization is driven by established industrial partners, where OptiCept focuses on advanced technological development and where the balance sheet is gradually strengthened, good conditions are created for long-term profitable growth. The combination of a scalable revenue model, high technological competence and an improved financial position provides a stable foundation for delivering value to customers, shareholders and other stakeholders over time.

"We are very pleased that we have found a model where OptiCept can continue to develop its innovations and, together with partners such as FPS, quickly reach the market without large cost-intensive investments," says Ulf Hagman, Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please contact

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ)
Ulf Hagman, Chairman of the Board
+46 73 363 63 80
ulf.hagman@opticept.se

Contacts

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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