Peter Farrelly joins to lead operational execution of growth strategy

Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) today announced the appointment of Peter Farrelly as chief operating officer, UK Ireland, effective immediately.

Reporting to Paul Lofkin, president, UK Ireland, Farrelly will be responsible for leading the operational execution of Crawford's UK Ireland business strategy, with a focus on expanding its market position, strengthening its specialist expertise and driving operational excellence. The role will also play a key part in building on Crawford's strengths in client and customer outcomes, employee engagement and overall business performance.

Farrelly is a highly regarded market figure with over 35 years of experience in the claims management sector. He joins Crawford from Sedgwick International UK, where he was most recently chief operating officer, having joined the company in 2017. During his career he has held numerous managerial roles. Earlier in his career, he was a director, major and complex loss, at GAB Robins.

Farrelly brings deep expertise in specialty claims handling, having managed numerous complex commercial property and business interruption claims across a broad range of risks. Before becoming chief operating officer at Sedgwick, he was managing director of their commercial claims service and, earlier, led their specialty claims division.

Commenting on the appointment, Lofkin said: "Peter brings outstanding leadership qualities and a proven track record of delivering profitable growth. His experience and commercial expertise will be invaluable in translating Crawford's strategic priorities into effective operational plans, while identifying opportunities to optimize business performance and supporting the continued success of our people and business for the benefit of our clients."

Farrelly added: "I am delighted to be joining Crawford and look forward to working with the team to build on Crawford's strengths and support its continued growth. My focus will be on helping ensure that our people, processes, resources and technology are aligned to enhance operational effectiveness, boost customer satisfaction and employee engagement, and drive strong service delivery that produces tangible outcomes for our clients."

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Products-and-Services

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Contacts:

Media Contacts: mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Lynn Cufley

+44 7585 901936

Lynn.Cufley@crawco.co.uk

Claire Barth

+1 678 215 7031

Claire_Barth@us.crawco.com