All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQB:RROYF)(FSE:Y2V) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in response to investor demand, the Company has upsized its previously announced fifth secured Green Bond offering from $5 million to up to $15 million and revised the offering terms to provide an annual interest rate of 9%, payable quarterly (the "Offering").

The revised terms replace the previously announced 7.5% annual interest rate and eliminate the common share purchase warrants originally contemplated as part of the Green Bond Units.

Building on the success of its previous Green Bond issuances, the Offering will be made through a non-brokered private placement of Series 5 secured green bonds (the "Green Bonds") at the price of either $1,000 or US$1,000 per Green Bond for gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000.

For the purposes of calculating the Offering's aggregate gross proceeds, issuances of the United States dollar denominated Green Bonds will be converted (using the Bank of Canada rate on the closing date of the Offering) into Canadian dollars and the aggregate gross proceeds arrived at thereby.

"We are encouraged by the strong interest in our Green Bonds, which has led us to increase the size of our Series 5 offering to up to $15 million. The revised terms provide investors with an attractive fixed-income opportunity while allowing us to raise additional capital without additional dilution to current shareholders, commented Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer of RE Royalties.

"With more than 100 royalty interests across multiple renewable energy technologies and geographies, we see significant opportunities to continue expanding our portfolio. This financing will help position RE Royalties to advance our pipeline of investments and build long-term value for our shareholders."

The Green Bonds will have a term of five years and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be senior obligations of the Company secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments.

This fifth offering of Green Bonds will be designated as Series 5, and the Green Bonds will be issued under a supplemental trust indenture to the Company's existing green bond trust indenture dated August 10, 2020, with Western Pacific Trust Company, as trustee. A copy of the trust indenture and supplemental indenture will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Green Bonds issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be deployed into renewable energy assets and technologies that contribute to greenhouse gas reduction, energy transition objectives and long-term sustainable infrastructure development. The Company has prepared a 2024 Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2021), which framework is available on the Company's website at https://www.reroyalties.com/greenbonds

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around December 15, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Company may determine. The closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches and is subject to corporate and regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company may pay a finder fee on gross proceeds raised from certain subscribers introduced by eligible finders, representing only a portion of the total offering proceeds.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offers to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons or any persons in the United States.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties on renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector.

The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects across North America, South America and Asia. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, a high rate of growth through reinvestment, and a sustainable investment focus.

For Further Information

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett

VP, Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: investor@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds and receipt of approval for the Offering and is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/re-royalties-upsizes-series-5-green-bond-offering-to-15-million-1256385