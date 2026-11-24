GAC GS3 EMZOOM Surpasses 600,000 in Global Sales and Wins Two ASEAN NCAP Awards

YICHANG, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulative global sales of the GAC GS3 EMZOOM have surpassed 600,000 units. On November 23, its 600,000th vehicle rolled off the production line at GAC's Yichang plant. This milestone reflects the model's growing global competitiveness and customers' trust in GAC's product quality.

Following its five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating in 2024, the GAC GS3 EMZOOM won two honours at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards 2026: the Best Safety Performance Award-Motorcyclist Safety and the Excellence Award-Best Medium Family Car. It also scored full marks in the Blind Spot Visualization (BSV) and side impact assessments, demonstrating comprehensive safety across diverse driving scenarios.

As a key model in GAC's global expansion, the GAC GS3 EMZOOM combines stylish design, versatile space, advanced smart features and comprehensive safety to meet young consumers' diverse mobility needs worldwide. Now available in Southeast Asia, the Americas and the Middle East, it topped Lebanon's B-segment SUV sales in May this year and ranked first in sales among Chinese-brand models in its segment in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

These achievements are supported by GAC's rigorous quality validation and global service network. Listed in China's National 5G Factory Directory, its Yichang plant uses automated, digitalised manufacturing to roll out a vehicle in as little as 52 seconds on a single production line. The plant ranks among China's automotive industry leaders in smart manufacturing. Honours include "Benchmark Smart Factory in China's Automotive Industry" and the "China Automotive Industry Science and Technology Progress Award."

Every new GAC model undergoes validation across two winters and one summer, including tests in extreme cold and heat, at high altitudes, in high humidity and corrosive environments, and on mountain roads and in dusty conditions. Stringent quality control covers the entire product lifecycle. GAC continues to strengthen its service network, with operations in 121 countries and regions, 897 sales and service outlets and nine overseas parts distribution centres. This established network provides timely, reliable support, enabling the GAC GS3 EMZOOM to deliver high-quality, worry-free mobility worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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