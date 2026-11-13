AION i60's Overseas Debut Shows How GAC Is Building Global Competitiveness

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, the AION i60 officially launched in Indonesia, marking its overseas debut. This global strategic model had already sold more than 100,000 units in China. As competition intensifies in the global NEV market, the launch gives fresh momentum to GAC's international expansion.

Winning customers' trust worldwide depends on the AION i60's specifications and, above all, on quality at every stage of R&D and manufacturing. At the launch, Masato Katsumata, CTO of GAC International, detailed the model's development philosophy. "Quality is the foundation of trust and must be built into every stage of vehicle development," he said. As a veteran engineer with over 30 years at Toyota, Katsumata brings extensive international automotive R&D experience and a global engineering perspective to GAC's product development. This reflects GAC's efforts to build more competitive products from the start of R&D and tailor them to diverse overseas markets.

GAC's commitment to quality spans the full vehicle lifecycle, from R&D and manufacturing to service. Drawing on 22 years of close collaboration with Toyota, GAC combined the core lean principles of the Toyota Production System with its own manufacturing practices and smart manufacturing technology to develop version 3.0 of the GAC Production System (GPS). GAC has implemented GPS 3.0 at all its plants worldwide to ensure consistent manufacturing standards and quality across its global models.

GAC continues to develop its full stack of core technologies in-house, spanning intelligent technologies and electrification. Its innovations include Quark Electric Drive, the Magazine Battery and ADiMOTION. The AION i60 is built on GAC's in-house AION Electric Platform, designed specifically for battery-electric vehicles. The platform also underpins the Toyota bZ3X. The shared platform demonstrates GAC's engineering capabilities and illustrates how the two companies build on each other's strengths through joint development as the industry electrifies.

GAC's global competitiveness stems from years of systematically building its capabilities. Taking products overseas is the starting point. The real test is whether their quality can meet the exacting demands of diverse markets worldwide. The AION i60's overseas debut is an important step in turning those strengths into a competitive advantage worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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