Regional Drilling Hits Banded Iron Formation in Northern Test of Magnetic Anomaly

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new diamond drill assay results from the ongoing 25,000 m drill program at the Company's 100%-owned, district-scale KL South property 18 km south of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Results released today include two step-out holes from the Mirado North Zone (KLM26-060 and KLM26-062), three drill holes from the Mirado West Zone (KLM26-054, KLM26-056, and KLM26-058) drilled from a single pad in multiple orientations to test three-dimensional structural geometry, alongside two western step-out holes from the Mirado South Zone (KLM26-053 and KLM26-057) designed to bridge the gap toward Mirado West. In addition, recent geological logging and structural modeling from ongoing northern regional drilling (KLM26-070, KLM26-072, and KLM26-074) have identified a significant mineralized Banded Iron Formation (BIF) horizon that provides a compelling new physical and chemical vector for high-grade gold targeting across the Project.

Highlights

North Zone Mineralization Extended in Northwest Step-Out (KLM26-060): Extended North Zone 125 m northwest and 125 m vertically, intersecting 2.78 g/t Au over 21.50 m (including 8.90 g/t Au over 6.39 m ). North Zone mineralization confirmed to be more steeply dipping to northwest and believed to be overshot by holes KLM26-040, KLM26-043, and KLM26-044.

Extended North Zone 125 m northwest and 125 m vertically, intersecting (including ). North Zone mineralization confirmed to be more steeply dipping to northwest and believed to be overshot by holes KLM26-040, KLM26-043, and KLM26-044. Mirado South Zone Western Step-Out (KLM26-053): Extended the South Zone 50 m west toward Mirado West, intersecting 0.90 g/t Au over 9.00 m (including 1.30 g/t Au over 4.00 m ) and 0.71 g/t Au over 13.00 m (including 1.58 g/t Au over 4.00 m ).

Extended the South Zone 50 m west toward Mirado West, intersecting (including ) and (including ). Mirado West High-Grade Feeder Structures (KLM26-054): Intersected 1.24 g/t Au over 4.73 m (including 5.04 g/t Au over 1.10 m ) and 1.18 g/t Au over 3.15 m (including 6.36 g/t Au over 0.54 m ) beneath a shallow bulk-tonnage halo of 0.23 g/t Au over 18.12 m .

Intersected (including ) and (including ) beneath a shallow bulk-tonnage halo of . Mirado West Bulk-Tonnage Continuity (KLM26-056 and KLM26-058): Multi-directional drilling from the same pad confirmed 3D continuity across the zone, highlighted by 0.31 g/t Au over 22.75 m (including 1.30 g/t Au over 2.28 m ) in KLM26-056 and 0.31 g/t Au over 11.00 m (including 1.32 g/t Au over 1.50 m ) in KLM26-058.

Multi-directional drilling from the same pad confirmed 3D continuity across the zone, highlighted by (including ) in KLM26-056 and (including ) in KLM26-058. New BIF Target in Northern Drilling: Identified a prominent northwest-southeast trending BIF along the northern border that may act as a physical and chemical trap for high-grade gold where cross-cut by northeast-southwest shears (see Figure 1). Assays are pending.

Identified a prominent northwest-southeast trending BIF along the northern border that may act as a physical and chemical trap for high-grade gold where cross-cut by northeast-southwest shears (see Figure 1). Assays are pending. Strong Assay Pipeline: 34 additional holes pending assay.

"Every batch of results from Mirado sharpens our 3D model and reinforces the scale of this gold system. The step-outs at Mirado North Zone have confirmed the more steeply dipping mineralization towards the northwest with a robust hit of 2.78 g/t Au over 21.50 m. At Mirado West, drilling three different directions from the same pad in holes 54, 56, and 58 confirmed the geometry of both our broad, near-surface mineralized zones and the higher-grade structures that feed them. Meanwhile, hole 53 continues to push the Mirado South Zone westward with stacked intervals from near surface to depth, steadily closing the gap between the South and West zones," said Stefan Sklepowicz, Chief Executive Officer. "Equally exciting is what our team is seeing in the northern regional drilling. Intersecting a continuous Banded Iron Formation gives us an additional high-grade gold target. Iron formations are brittle and iron-rich, meaning they fracture easily to create pathways for gold-bearing fluids and can chemically trigger gold to drop out of solution. By mapping the structural breaks along this iron formation, we have a clear roadmap for targeting high-grade shoots as assays from our ongoing drill program continue to come in."





Figure 1: Plan view of Mirado showing 2026 drill-hole locations and assay composites, the historical mineralized envelope, and KLDC's preliminary interpreted footprint. Interpreted areas are not established mineral resource boundaries.

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North Zone Extension

At the Mirado North Zone, drillholes KLM26-060 and KLM26-062 were targeted to test the orientation of the stacked gold zones and their extension down-plunge to the northwest. KLM26-060 intersected 2.78 g/t Au over 21.50 m from 187.20 m downhole, including 8.90 g/t Au over 6.39 m. KLM26-062 intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals, including 0.50 g/t Au over 10.00 m from 209.00 m and 1.89 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 230.00 m. Together, these results extend the known North Zone mineralization by approximately 125 m laterally and 125 m vertically from previously released hole KLM26-030 and support the interpreted 20° to 30° northwest plunge of the stacked zones, which remain open down-plunge. Guided by this geometry, the Company plans to step east of previously reported holes KLM26-040, KLM26-043 and KLM26-044, which passed above the projected mineralization, to trace the stacked zones at greater depth.

Mirado West and South Zone Continuity

At the Mirado West Zone, holes KLM26-054, KLM26-056, and KLM26-058 were drilled from the same pad as previously released hole KLM26-052 (0.34 g/t Au over 26.58 m and 0.35 g/t Au over 16.00 m). By drilling outward in multiple directions and angles from a single location, the team confirmed the true orientation of the mineralized system: wide, bulk-tonnage halos near surface (0.31 g/t Au over 22.75 m in KLM26-056 and 0.23 g/t Au over 18.12 m in KLM26-054) sitting directly above and around narrower, higher-grade feeder structures (1.18 g/t Au over 3.15 m and 1.24 g/t Au over 4.73 m in KLM26-054) (see Figure 2).

At the Mirado South Zone, western step-out hole KLM26-053 intersected multiple stacked gold zones from 18.00 m to 403.00 m downhole, highlighted by 0.90 g/t Au over 9.00 m and 0.71 g/t Au over 13.00 m. These results confirm that the main South Zone structures continue westward toward Mirado West.





Figure 2: Longitudinal Cross Section (Looking Northwest) across the Mirado Gold Project. The section illustrates the 1,700-m main mineralized corridor alongside new western down-dip extensions and eastern regional step-out targets over a 3D magnetic susceptibility inversion backdrop. Note resolution decreases below 300 m depth. Recent drilling in the western zone (holes KLM26-054, 056, and 058) has extended gold mineralization 140 m vertically below hole KLM26-037, demonstrating strong down-plunge continuity to depths exceeding 400 m below surface. To the east, a 500-m step-out fence (holes KLM26-070, 072, and 074, assays pending) tests a prominent magnetic high and structural contact along a BIF. Mineralization remains open along strike to the west and at depth across multiple sub-parallel shoots.

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The Northern BIF Target

Recent drilling along the northern boundary of the Mirado Gold Project intersected a prominent, northwest-southeast trending BIF running parallel to the regional Lincoln-Nipissing Shear Zone (see Figure 3). Across the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, iron formations are well known as premier hosts for high-grade gold deposits for two simple reasons:

Physical Trap (Fracturing): Because the iron formation is much harder and more brittle than the surrounding volcanic rocks, it shatters under tectonic pressure. Where northeast-southwest fault structures cross-cut the iron formation, they create networks of open fractures that allow gold-bearing fluids to flow in and pool. Chemical Trap (Gold Precipitation): When sulphur-rich, gold-bearing fluids hit the iron-rich rock, a chemical reaction occurs that forms pyrite and forces the dissolved gold to drop out of the fluid rapidly, concentrating gold along the fracture contacts and veins.

The exploration team is now using magnetic surveys and 3D structural modeling to target the exact points where cross-cutting faults break and offset this northern iron formation. An additional 34 holes have been completed. Multiple drill holes testing the North Zone extension and regional targets currently have assays pending at the laboratory.





Figure 3: Wet NQ drill core from northern drill hole KLM26-072 (Boxes 21 to 24, from 99.88 m to 116.49 m downhole) illustrating the dark, magnetite-rich BIF horizon. Note the zones of brittle shattering, brecciation, and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate-sulphide veining (e.g., 101.00 m, 103.80 m, 109.00 m, and 112.50 m to 115.00 m) where fracture networks intersect the competent iron formation. Assays for KLM26-072 are currently pending; visual observations of veining, alteration, and sulphide mineralization are not necessarily indicative of gold grade.

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Table 1 - Mirado drill assay results

Hole ID FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) Au (g/t) ZONE KLM26-053 18.00 36.00 18.00 0.28 Mirado South Zone

52.00 62.00 10.00 0.36

77.00 86.00 9.00 0.90 including 77.00 81.00 4.00 1.30

212.00 214.00 2.00 1.21

234.00 247.00 13.00 0.71 including 241.00 245.00 4.00 1.58











KLM26-054 66.18 84.30 18.12 0.23 Mirado West Zone

141.85 145.00 3.15 1.18 including 141.85 142.39 0.54 6.36

221.27 226.00 4.73 1.24 including 221.27 222.37 1.10 5.04











KLM26-056 26.60 49.35 22.75 0.31 Mirado West Zone including 34.00 36.28 2.28 1.30

71.49 72.00 0.51 1.99

109.00 109.90 0.90 1.41

158.38 159.00 0.62 2.43

205.28 210.00 4.72 0.60











KLM26-057 195.00 197.00 2.00 1.26 Mirado South Zone











KLM26-058 60.00 71.00 11.00 0.31 Mirado West Zone including 69.50 71.00 1.50 1.32

111.00 114.00 3.00 0.24

160.00 168.00 8.00 0.26

183.00 191.00 8.00 0.25











KLM26-060 187.20 208.70 21.50 2.78 Mirado North Zone including 191.23 197.62 6.39 8.90

217.64 226.80 9.16 0.35











KLM26-062 173.00 177.00 4.00 0.62 Mirado North Zone

209.00 219.00 10.00 0.50 including 209.00 211.00 2.00 1.08

230.00 233.00 3.00 1.89 including 230.00 232.00 2.00 2.71

372.00 400.00 28.00 0.52

482.00 489.00 7.00 1.15

Note: Reported intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are currently unknown as the geometry of the mineralized zones is still being defined. Gold grades are length-weighted uncut averages.

Digital Resources

Stakeholders can explore KLDC's drilling through:

a publicly accessible interactive 3D model hosted by Mining Hub, which illustrates drill-hole data, mineralized intervals and interpreted target areas.

hosted by Mining Hub, which illustrates drill-hole data, mineralized intervals and interpreted target areas. the Company's recently updated interactive presentation hosted by Terrahutton.

the latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters video series.

Data Verification & Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Gold analyses were completed on half-core NQ samples at Paragon Geochemical Laboratory (independent of KLDC) using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. PhotonAssay is a non-destructive method that uses high-energy X-rays to measure gold in large samples of approximately 500 g, reducing sampling variability associated with coarse gold mineralization and allowing the retained material to remain available for additional analysis.

Table 2 - Paragon Sample Preparation and Analytical Methods

Analysis Code Location Preparation PREP-PKG Timmins, Ontario, Canada Photon and Fire Assay PA-AU01, Au-SCR1K Surrey, British Columbia | Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Multi-Element 33MA-OES Sparks, Nevada, USA

Samples returning gold values above the 350 g/t upper detection limit of the PhotonAssay method are reanalyzed using a 1 kg screen fire assay. The sample is sieved at 110 microns, the coarse fraction is analyzed gravimetrically, and the fine fraction is analyzed in duplicate by AAS; the combined result provides a representative total gold value for samples that may contain coarse gold.

Drill program design, QA/QC and interpretation of results are conducted by qualified persons consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Reported intervals are calculated using length-weighted average grades with a nominal 0.20 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect continuity within the broader mineralized system, up to 6.90 m of consecutive internal dilution below cutoff is included within selected composites. Reported assays are uncut and no top cut has been applied. All intervals are reported as downhole core lengths. True widths are currently unknown as the geometry of the mineralized zones is still being defined.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) is a mineral exploration company focused on district-scale discovery in Ontario's world-renowned Kirkland Lake Gold Camp. Through strategic consolidation, the Company has assembled a 42,000+ ha land package across its KL South, KL West and KL East properties, capturing key structural splays and fault intersections around the Larder Lake-Cadillac deformation zone. By pairing boots-on-the-ground geological expertise with modern data analytics, geophysics, and hyperspectral core scanning, Kirkland Lake Discoveries is systematically expanding the Mirado Gold Project while advancing a deep portfolio of regional gold and polymetallic targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning updating the Mirado 3D model, interpretation of mineralized continuity and geometry, selection of follow-up drill targets and future exploration at Mirado. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the results and interpretation of exploration and drilling activities, the reliability of historical data, commodity prices and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update such statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Table 3 - Mirado drill coordinates and assay status

Drill Hole UTM

Easting UTM

Northing Azimuth Inclination Final Length

(m) Target/Showing Assay Result

Status KLM26-050 586417 5318541 60 -50 408 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-051 586417 5318541 240 -50 414 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-052 586694 5318347 60 -50 441 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-053 586963 5318320 70 -50 429 Mirado South Zone This Release KLM26-054 586694 5318347 240 -50 396 Mirado West Zone This Release KLM26-055 586985 5318277 70 -50 405 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-056 586694 5318347 240 -75 402 Mirado West Zone This Release KLM26-057 587013 5318223 70 -50 402 Mirado South Zone This Release KLM26-058 586694 5318347 330 -50 435 Mirado West Zone This Release KLM26-059 587033 5318183 70 -50 414 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-060 587443 5318816 213 -60 507 Mirado North Zone This Release KLM26-061 587057 5318135 70 -50 411 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-062 587400 5318845 213 -60 573 Mirado North Zone This Release KLM26-063 587083 5318091 70 -50 405 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-064 587544 5318868 213 -60 501 Mirado North Zone Pending KLM26-065 587140 5318081 70 -50 403 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-066 587566 5318823 213 -45 501 Mirado North Zone Pending KLM26-067 587164 5318036 70 -50 426 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-068 587385 5318991 213 -50 600 Regional Pending KLM26-069 586753 5318500 70 -50 504 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-070 587549 5319242 213 -50 400 Regional Pending KLM26-071 586705 5318561 70 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-072 587756 5319264 213 -50 400 Regional Pending KLM26-073 586654 5318646 70 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-074 587755 5319263 213 -65 400 Regional Pending KLM26-075 586602 5318733 70 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-076 587755 5319263 33 -50 400 Regional Pending KLM26-077 586635 5318381 240 -70 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-078 587930 5319255 213 -50 400 Regional Pending KLM26-079 586512 5318513 240 -70 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-080 586377 5318618 240 -50 450 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-081 586377 5318618 240 -70 450 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-082 587566 5318823 213 -60 400 Mirado North Zone Pending KLR26-001 586633 5317648 270 -50 399 Regional Pending KLR26-002 586572 5317825 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-003 586565 5317986 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-004 585905 5317473 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-005 585717 5317480 270 -50 399 Regional Pending KLR26-006 585716 5317479 90 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-007 585575 5317456 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-008 585590 5316490 213 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-009 585825 5316570 213 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-010 585595 5316395 213 -60 300 Regional Pending KLR26-011 585735 5316235 213 -50 400 Regional Pending

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