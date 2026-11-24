Agreement with Special Eye Care Optometry in Maryland marks latest milestone as Rise advances from FDA registration to production and patient sales within just eight months of launch

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company commercializing patented nanotechnology lens solutions, is pleased to announce a commercial agreement with Special Eye Care, expanding SpectraGuard availability to patients through its two locations in Maryland.

This agreement represents the latest step in Rise's commercialization strategy as the Company continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing, distribution and eye care professional network. The addition of Special Eye Care's optometry practice extends Rise's commercial footprint to four states and further strengthens the infrastructure supporting SpectraGuard adoption and future revenue generation.

In just eight months, Rise has progressed from FDA registration to operational manufacturing, initial patient sales and a growing commercial footprint spanning four U.S. states. Through a network of strategic manufacturing, laboratory and eye care professional partnerships, the Company is executing on a capital-efficient commercialization strategy designed to accelerate SpectraGuard adoption while establishing the foundation for recurring revenue growth.

Executing on Commercialization Strategy

March 2026: FDA registration and Class I exempt medical device classification

April 2026: Strategic optical laboratory partnership established in Nevada

June 2026: Manufacturing partnership secured in California

July 2026: First U.S. eye care professional partnership launched in New York

November 2026: Retail footprint expanded into Maryland through Special Eye Care

By leveraging established optical laboratories and eye care professional practices, Rise is expanding its market presence without the significant capital requirements typically associated with building manufacturing and distribution infrastructure. This partnership-driven model is designed to support scalable growth, accelerate market adoption and position the Company to generate recurring lens sales within the multibillion-dollar global eyewear market.

SpectraGuard patented nanotechnology is embedded directly into the lens substrate, delivering 100% UV protection while filtering up to 90% of high-energy visible light in the 400-600 nm wavelength range. Available in both sun and photochromic lenses, SpectraGuard is positioned to address opportunities across prescription and non-prescription eyewear markets, supporting the Company's strategy of expanding adoption across multiple consumer segments.

Through this partnership, Special Eye Care is now offering SpectraGuard's advanced light-filtering technology as an additional lens option for patients seeking enhanced protection from intense sunlight and challenging lighting conditions.

"We're always looking for innovative lens technologies that can make a meaningful difference in our patients' everyday lives," said Dr. Lamont Bunyon, Owner & Principal at Special Eye Care. "SpectraGuard gives us another option for patients who spend time outdoors or experience challenges with bright light. We're excited to introduce this technology and help our patients find lens solutions that fit their individual needs and lifestyles."

"Partnering with established eye care professionals like Dr. Lamont Bunyon and Dr. Mesheca Carter Bunyon as each new partnership expands both patient access and the commercial reach of SpectraGuard," said Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer of Rise Nano Optics. "Special Eye Care has built a strong reputation for personalized patient care and professional leadership. We're pleased that patients at both locations can now benefit from SpectraGuard's advanced light-filtering technology."

About Special Eye Care

Special Eye Care is an independently operated optometric practice serving Prince George's County, Maryland, with offices in Camp Springs and Upper Marlboro. Led by Dr. Lamont Bunyon and Dr. Mesheca Carter Bunyon, the practice offers comprehensive eye examinations, contact lens services, specialty eye care, and a selection of eyewear products, emphasizing professional eye care with a personal touch.

For more information, visit www.specialeyecare.com.

About Rise Nano Optics Ltd.

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) is a health technology company commercializing its patented SpectraGuard nanotechnology solutions for prescription and non-prescription eyewear through partnerships with optical laboratories, lens manufacturers and eye-care professionals across North America and international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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