TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / ShelfieTech Ltd. (CSE:SHLF)(OTCQB:SHLFF) ("ShelfieTech" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Aspect Information Systems Ltd., has entered into a recurring SaaS agreement with ZER. 4. U (2000) Ltd. ("ZER4U"), an Israeli flower and gift retail chain, an existing customer, for the purchase of the Company's previously announced new AI-powered retail software platform. The agreement runs on an ongoing basis.

Yossi Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of ZER4U, commented:

"At ZER4U, we continue to invest in technology to improve our operations. Inventory management in the flower retail industry is particularly complex due to product perishability, fluctuating demand and specific storage requirements. Aspect - ShelfieTech has demonstrated a strong understanding of these challenges and delivered effective solutions. We expect the new platform to further improve inventory management, demand forecasting and operational efficiency."

Bentsur Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of ShelfieTech, said:

"This agreement with ZER4U, following our previously announced agreement with B-Good, represents another important step in the commercial rollout of our next-generation AI-powered retail platform. The continued adoption of our technology by existing customers across different retail sectors demonstrates the broad applicability of our solutions and reinforces our confidence in the platform's growth potential.

We believe our expanding customer relationships provide a strong foundation for accelerating adoption, growing recurring SaaS revenues and reaching new customers."

About ZER4U

ZER4U is an established Israeli flower and gift retail chain offering a wide selection of fresh flowers, floral arrangements, plants and gifts for various occasions. Known for its focus on quality, service and a convenient shopping experience, ZER4U serves customers through its nationwide store network and online retail channel.

About ShelfieTech Ltd.

ShelfieTech is an AI-driven retail intelligence company transforming data into actionable insights and measurable business results. By combining advanced BI, predictive analytics, and AI-powered execution, ShelfieTech empowers retailers to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and drive profitability.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: shelfietech.com

Disclaimers

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith.

However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect on actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts

John Gildea

VP Corporate Communication

+353868238177

John@shelfietech.com

SOURCE: ShelfieTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shelfietech-announces-expansion-agreement-for-its-next-generation-1256498