NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Written by Sudeepto Roy

What you should know:

America's commitment to protecting inventors is as old as the country itself. The Progress Clause and the first Patents Act were not afterthoughts; they reflected a founding belief that invention is a national priority worth protecting from day one.

Sustained technology leadership depends not just on R&D spending, but on the pipelines, university partnerships, mentorship programs that develop inventors' government policies that support and protect innovation, and IP cultures that give the next generation the confidence to build something defensible and lasting.

Working with early-stage innovators before the pressures of scale take hold is when the most creative, consequential ideas are still in motion and when the right support can shape what ultimately gets built.

Think about what the United States looked like in 1787. A young nation, war-torn, deeply uncertain about its own constitution. And yet, in the founding documents and the earliest sessions of Congress, two things surfaced with unusual speed: the Progress Clause, embedded in the Constitution, designating the promotion of useful arts and sciences as a national priority and the Patents Act, passed in the very first legislative session of Congress.

That is not a coincidence. The founders were not simply politicians and lawyers; many of them were inventors themselves. And they understood, with startling clarity, that a country's long-term strength depends on its capacity to invent and that the people doing the inventing deserve a system that recognizes, rewards, and protects what they create. That founding conviction is worth celebrating because it has shaped every generation of American technology development since.

The conversation about technology leadership today tends to focus on outputs: patent portfolios, R&D expenditure totals, the number of wireless generations led, the standards shaped. Those measurements matter, but they describe the results of innovation, not the conditions that make it possible. The harder, more consequential question is whether we are building the systems (i.e., the pipelines, the programs, the mentorship structures, the IP cultures) that reliably generate those results over time.

Qualcomm holds an influential global technology portfolio. We're the top U.S. patent holder with more than 200,000 patents granted and pending worldwide, and we invest approximately $9 billion annually in research and development, representing more than 20% of revenue and totaling more than $115 billion since our founding. We also participate in more than 200 standards and industry organizations globally.

These figures represent more than a portfolio. They reflect a long-term commitment not only to developing technology but also to developing the people who create it.

Across our STEM initiatives, Qualcomm has reached millions of students and hundreds of thousands of educators globally, while our ecosystem development efforts help founders and researchers navigate the path from technical breakthrough to real-world impact.

How is Qualcomm investing in the inventors themselves?

That question is where I spend most of my time at Qualcomm. Our investment in this kind of ecosystem development is reflected in numbers that go beyond any individual program. Qualcomm helped established The Inventor's Patent Academy that guides inventors through the process of turning their ideas into patented inventions, while STEM initiatives including Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab and partnerships with organizations such as FIRST, inspire the next generation of inventors and technologists.

We also work with early-stage startups across the United States and internationally, engaging with founders and researchers at the post-bootstrap, pre-Series A stage, which is precisely the moment when they are doing their most exploratory, unconstrained thinking and before the pressures of scale and product-market fit begin to narrow what feels possible. In 2026, Qualcomm's ecosystem development initiatives are supporting more than 85 deep-tech startups across the globe, and upward of 400 to date. Collectively, those startups filed more than 1,550 patents, while more than 40,000 inventors, including 5,000 in the U.S., received training in intellectual property rights.

That last piece matters more than people often realize. The confidence that comes from knowing an innovation is worth protecting is not a soft benefit; it is a strategic input that shapes the entire trajectory of what gets built. And those experiences also reinforce an important lesson. The rise of AI is accelerating technical development, but it does not eliminate the need for judgment, creativity or the ability to recognize genuinely novel ideas.

1550+ patents filed by startups

5,000 U.S. inventors and hundreds of global startups have worked with Qualcomm to bring their ideas to life.

Read more about them at our Startup Directory

What acceleration can't replace

The engineering environment has also shifted in ways that make these foundational skills more important. AI-assisted tools have accelerated certain aspects of the technical development workflow dramatically. Acceleration, however, does not replace judgment. The engineers and founders who will build what matters are the ones who can ask the right questions upstream. Those capabilities are learned and come from education and mentorship

What I am seeing across the global innovation landscape is not a generation overwhelmed by technological change; I am seeing a generation energized by it. The current generation of innovators are applying machine learning, connectivity and intelligent computing to agriculture, healthcare, smart infrastructure and industrial systems in ways that are genuinely new. This is what a healthy innovation pipeline looks like: human ingenuity finding new expression across nearly every domain, enabled by tools that expand what is tractable and supported by ecosystems that help inventors understand what they have and how to take it further.

As we look toward the next generation of innovation, the question is not whether breakthrough ideas will emerge. They will. The real question is whether we are building the ecosystems, educational pathways and innovation cultures that help inventors recognize what they have and take it further. That is the same challenge America's founders understood in 1787, and it remains one of the most important investments we can make today.

Go Deeper

What kinds of startups does Qualcomm work with, and at what stage?

We focus on the window that matters most: early enough that founders are still asking the big, unconstrained questions, but late enough that the work is real. The point is to reach innovators before the pressures of scale narrow what feels possible, because that is when the most consequential ideas are still in motion. It is also where our leadership in intelligent computing and connectivity does the best: giving early-stage builders the tools and technical foundation to turn a novel idea into something defensible.

See some examples of recent startup success

How does this commitment to inventors connect to Qualcomm's longer-term technology strategy?

The same conviction that drove America's founders in 1787 (i.e., that a nation's strength depends on its capacity to invent) is what guides how we invest today. Four decades of setting industry standards in leading-edge AI, high-performance low-power computing and unrivaled connectivity are not separate from that founding belief; they are how we help maintain U.S. technology leadership and a competitive marketplace that benefits industries and consumers worldwide.

For an example of this, read how American innovation is driving 6G and AI-native leadership

What is Qualcomm doing to build the inventor pipeline before startups even form?

Inventors don't appear fully formed. They're developed through education, exposure and the confidence that comes from understanding what an idea is worth. That's why we invest in STEM programs and patent training that reach students and founders long before any company is incorporated, because the pipeline that produces tomorrow's breakthroughs starts well upstream of the market. Strengthening that pipeline is how we help ensure the next generation of American inventors has both the technical capability and the IP fluency to build something lasting.

Explore our broader efforts to strengthen innovation ecosystems

Find more stories and multimedia from Qualcomm at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm

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SOURCE: Qualcomm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/our-nations-blueprint-why-america-has-always-bet-on-its-inventors-1256509