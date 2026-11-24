AI Nose turns airborne chemical signals into data chipmakers can use.

A follow-on purchase agreement by ASE and initial orders from a front-end semiconductor customer mark progress in commercial adoption.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) today updated shareholders on AI Nose commercialization, working capital and its Nasdaq compliance plan. Following delivery of the first 1,400 AI Nose systems, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. signed a $9 million agreement to purchase 5,000 additional systems. Ainos also collected $950,000 after quarter-end from VELDONA licensing and its semiconductor business. Building on this commercial progress, Ainos is pursuing opportunities to strengthen its capital structure and stockholders' equity, including discussions regarding convertible notes due in 2027. Ainos believes a potential debt-to-equity conversion by an existing commercial relationship could deliver both financial and strategic benefits by strengthening its balance sheet and further aligning long-term commercial interests.

ASE agreement provides for a $4.5 million deposit and a $4.5 million delivery payment

The agreement calls for a $4.5 million deposit within 60 days of signing. In the third quarter of 2026, research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses averaged approximately $336,000 per month after excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, down approximately 18% year over year. The contractual deposit is equivalent to approximately 13.4 months of those expenses. The remaining $4.5 million is payable after Ainos delivers all equipment and submits the required delivery and billing documents. Management expects these payments to support production, deployment and working capital.

Under the initial three-year subscription agreement, Ainos expects to recognize approximately $175,000 in service revenue per quarter beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. Under the follow-on purchase agreement, ASE will pay Ainos annual service fees following the expiration of the one-year warranty and for as long as ASE continues to own and use the systems, potentially creating an additional recurring revenue stream for Ainos.

Giving physical AI the ability to sense chemical change

A chip production floor can look unchanged even as the chemistry of the surrounding air shifts. Ainos built AI Nose to make those changes measurable. Drawing on its experience in chemical manufacturing, nanomaterials and process engineering, Ainos measures how sensing materials respond to airborne molecules. Its proprietary AI models identify patterns in those responses, giving engineers a way to track changes in the production environment over time.

That capability is the foundation of Ainos's Chemical Intelligence platform. The company has accumulated more than 3 billion real-world chemical data points to refine its models and develop applications. Beyond semiconductor manufacturing, Ainos is studying environmental sensing in hospital infrastructure and emergency care settings. Its global portfolio of 124 patent assets includes three Japanese patents covering electronic nose technologies and their integration with robots.

Advancing VELDONA Through Partner-Funded Drug Development

Ainos's pharmaceutical research continues through its VELDONA licensing partnership. Following the technology transfer, BioPhoenix is responsible for funding and advancing the assigned clinical and regulatory work in primary Sjögren's syndrome and immune thrombocytopenia. Ainos retains ownership of the core platform. This partnership allows the drug programs to advance while Ainos directs more operating resources toward AI Nose deployment and customer development.

Strengthening the financial foundation and advancing Nasdaq compliance efforts

Ainos reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $642,889, up 29,567% year over year, with a GAAP gross margin of 83.4%, up from 78% in third quarter 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $660,916 at September 30, 2026. Following quarter-end, Ainos strengthened its liquidity through $950,000 in cash collections from its VELDONA licensing and semiconductor businesses, marking tangible financial progress.

Alongside its commercial progress, Ainos is pursuing initiatives to strengthen its capital structure, including discussions regarding convertible notes due in 2027 and the evaluation of potential debt-to-equity conversions and other capital-raising alternatives. Beyond the potential balance sheet benefits, Ainos believes a conversion involving a noteholder with an existing commercial relationship could further align long-term strategic interests.

Ainos intends to submit its compliance plan to Nasdaq by January 4, 2027. As disclosed in its November 20 Form 8-K, stockholders' equity was $1.72 million at September 30, compared with Nasdaq's $2.5 million minimum. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Ainos common stock under the symbol AIMD. Discussions are ongoing, and Nasdaq will review the plan following submission.

"ASE's agreement to expand gives me confidence because it came after our teams worked together on the initial deployment," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "Our customer knows the system, and our team can bring what it learned from the first 1,400 systems to the next 5,000. That experience matters as we speak with other prospective customers.

"We started with chemistry. Years of working with materials and molecules taught us how to measure changes too subtle to see. Today, we're putting that knowledge to work on chip production floors. I believe chemical sensing will become an important part of physical AI. For us, that opportunity already has a tangible starting point: a product in the field and a customer that chose to order more."

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the uncertainty of the contemplated collaboration framework and the expected receipt of license fees, manufacturing license fees and other consideration thereunder; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our licensed indications and product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

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