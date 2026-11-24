

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, AIXTRON SE (AIXA.DE) announced that Nokia (NOK) has placed several repeat orders for its G10-AsP systems, with deliveries planned throughout 2027.



The orders follow the successful installation of Nokia's first system last year and will expand its manufacturing capacity for indium phosphide photonic integrated circuits.



The system helps Nokia expand production of next-generation optical technologies for AI data centers.



It improves production efficiency, reduces costs and enhances wafer quality through advanced temperature control, automated handling, in-situ cleaning and stable manufacturing processes, supporting higher yields in large-scale laser and photonic chip production.



On the XETRA, the shares are trading 10.90 percent down at 28.55 euros.



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