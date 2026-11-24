Building Better Futures Through Safety, Stability and Opportunity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Behind every shipment and every port operation are the people who keep trade moving. At DP World, transforming trade means not only connecting markets, but also creating opportunities for employees and their families.

For Alfredo, the port has always been part of his life. Growing up, he visited the docks with his father. Today, he works at the same port, continuing a personal connection that spans generations.

Through its commitment to safety, security and job stability, DP World helps create a working environment where employees like Alfredo can build meaningful careers and provide a better future for their families.

His story highlights how investing in people strengthens communities and demonstrates the impact that trade can have beyond the port.

Transforming trade means creating opportunities that make a difference in people's lives.

Watch the video to discover Alfredo's story and how DP World is helping build better futures for the people behind the port.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transforming-trade-creating-opportunities-for-the-people-behind-the-port-1256517