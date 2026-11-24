Prostatype Genomics has signed a commercial agreement with the Humanitas Group, Italy's second-largest private healthcare group, for the use of Prostatype®. The Humanitas Group has extensive urology operations and is based primarily in northern Italy. The agreement strengthens the company's presence in northern Italy and complements its earlier commercial agreement with Tor Vergata University Hospital in Rome.

The Humanitas Group operates 12 hospitals in Italy, primarily in the north. Six of the group's hospitals provide urology services. Testing will be centralised at one of the group's laboratories in Milan, which already has hands-on experience with Prostatype®. This will shorten the time needed to implement the test in routine use.

"We are pleased to have signed this agreement with the Humanitas Group. It strengthens our position in Italy and marks further progress in Europe. As we have previously stated, we are focusing on the private healthcare market in Europe, where we see the greatest near-term potential for Prostatype®," says Fredrik Rickman, CEO of Prostatype Genomics.

"The company's main priority remains securing Medicare reimbursement for Prostatype® in the US. At the same time, we are strengthening our position in selected European markets. The agreement with the Humanitas Group is an important milestone and gives us a valuable reference for future discussions," says Fredrik Rickman.



"A number of our other ongoing discussions with private healthcare providers and insurers in Europe have reached an advanced stage. We hope to announce further agreements soon that will strengthen Prostatype Genomics' commercial position," Rickman concludes.

The next step is to work with Humanitas to plan the operational and logistical aspects of the rollout. Once the implementation plan is finalised, Prostatype Genomics intends to provide an assessment of the agreement's overall commercial potential.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Rickman, CEO of Prostatype Genomics AB

Phone: +46 (0)730-49 77 01

Email: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Adviser

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

Phone: +46 (0)70 44 010 98

Email: ca@tapperpartners.se