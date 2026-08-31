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WKN: A40P4W | ISIN: SE0023261532 | Ticker-Symbol: PGO0
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 09:55
0,010 Euro
+2,04 % +0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 09:30 Uhr
147 Leser
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Prostatype Genomics AB: Prostatype Genomics publishes its interim report for the first half of 2026

Prostatype Genomics AB today publishes its interim report for the first half of 2026. The full interim report is attached and can also be downloaded from the company's website, www.prostatypegenomics.com.

First half of 2026,1 January - 30 June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to 457 TSEK (246)
  • EBITDA amounted to -16,382 TSEK (-18,971)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -14,175 TSEK (-17,079)
  • Total cash flow for the period amounted to -8,681 TSEK (3,517)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.29 (-1.42)*

* Earnings per share is calculated based on the average number of shares during the period. The comparative figure has been adjusted in accordance with this definition.

CEO Fredrik Rickman comments:
"During the first half of 2026, we further strengthened the scientific foundation for Prostatype® in our most important market. The publication of our U.S. validation study represents the period's most important operational advance and provides a stronger basis for both clinical use and reimbursement-based commercialization in the U.S. In parallel, work on the Medicare process has continued, including through an in-person meeting during the second quarter. Although the process has taken longer than we would have wished, we continue to believe that the conditions for approval are favorable."

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Rickman, CEO Prostatype Genomics AB
Telephone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01
Email: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Adviser
Tapper Partners AB
Telephone: +46 (0)70 44 010 98
Email: ca@tapperpartners.se

About Prostatype Genomics AB
Prostatype® is a genomic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or no-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a leading research group at Karolinska Institute and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

This information is information that Prostatype Genomics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 09:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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