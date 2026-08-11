At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 12 August 2026.



Security name: Prostatype Genomics AB TO7 Short name: PROGEN TO7 ISIN code: SE0029529XXX Orderbook ID: 533893 Terms: TO7 warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise period for the TO7 warrants is event-driven and is contingent upon the Company obtaining Medicare reimbursement approval. The exercise price shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a measurement period comprising the ten (10) trading days preceding the Company's announcement of Medicare reimbursement approval. However, the exercise price shall not be lower than SEK 0.10 per share and not higher than SEK 0.20 per share Subscription period: 2026-09-01 - 2026-12-07 Last trading day: 2026-12-17





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB. For further information, please call Tapper Partners AB on +46704401098.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

