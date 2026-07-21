Prostatype Genomics AB: Last day for subscription in Prostatype Genomics AB's rights issue of units is July 23, 2026

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BEYOND THOSE REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Thursday, 23 July 2026, is the last day for subscription in Prostatype Genomics AB's ("Prostatype Genomics" or the "Company") rights issue of units (the "Rights Issue"). The issue volume amounts to approximately SEK 47.4 million and is covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments totalling approximately SEK 43.2 million, corresponding to a total of approximately 91.3 percent of the Rights Issue. The purpose of the Rights Issue is to finance the continued Medicare approval process, as well as commercialization activities in the United States and Europe.

Summary of terms in the Rights Issue

Existing shareholders have received one (1) unit right for each share held on the record date, which was 8 July 2026. One (1) unit right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. One (1) unit consists of eight (8) shares, two (2) warrants of series TO6 and four (4) warrants of series TO7.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Prostatype Genomics will initially receive approximately SEK 47.4 million before deduction of transaction costs.

The subscription price is SEK 0.80 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.10 per share. The warrants of series TO6 and series TO7 are issued free of charge.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs until and including 23 July 2026.

In total, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments amounting to approximately SEK 43.2 million, corresponding to approximately 91.3 percent of the Rights Issue. The subscription commitments, amounting to approximately SEK 9.2 million in total, will partly be fulfilled through set-off against outstanding shareholder loans and accrued interest thereon, corresponding to approximately SEK 7.4 million.

Information memorandum

An information memorandum containing complete terms and conditions for the Rights Issue is available via the Company's website (www.prostatypegenomics.com).

Information to investors pursuant to the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Screening Act (2023:560)

As the Company conducts activities deemed worthy of protection under the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Screening Act (2023:560), certain investments in the Rights Issue may need to be reviewed by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). For more information, please visit the ISP website, www.isp.se, or contact the Company.

Advisors

Navia Corporate Finance AB and Birchtree Advisory AB are financial advisors and Bookrunners in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl is the legal advisor. Vator Securities AB is the issuing agent.

For more information about the Rights Issue, please contact:

Navia Corporate Finance AB

E-mail: info@naviacf.se

Website: www.naviacorporatefinance.com

or

Birchtree Advisory AB

E-mail: jonas.bjorkman@birchtreeadvisory.se

Website: www.birchtreeadvisory.se

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Fredrik Rickman, VD Prostatype Genomics AB

Phone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01

E-mail: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Adviser

Tapper Partners AB

Phone: +46 (0)70 44 010 98

E-mail: ca@tapperpartners.se

About Prostatype Genomics

Prostatype® is a genetic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or non-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a research group at Karolinska Institutet and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

Important information

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for, or otherwise trade in shares, warrants, or other securities in Prostatype Genomics. No action has been taken, and no action will be taken, to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. The invitation to interested persons to subscribe for shares in Prostatype Genomics will only be made through the information memorandum that Prostatype Genomics intends to publish before the subscription period commences.

The information in this press release may not be released, published, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Belarus, Russia, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions, or require measures other than those required under Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares or other securities in Prostatype Genomics have been registered, and no shares or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States. This press release is distributed and directed only to persons in the United Kingdom who are (i) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom this press release may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information contained in this press release. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that such distribution is lawful.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's intentions, assessments, or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies, and opportunities, as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and may be identified by the use of terms such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "assumes," "should," "could," and, in each case, their negative forms, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which are in turn based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons.

Such risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events, and other significant factors may cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor any other party undertakes to review, update, confirm, or publicly announce any revision to any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the contents of this press release, except as required by law or the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers.