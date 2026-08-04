At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, the last trading day in Prostatype Genomics AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-08-10 to 2026-08-06.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|PROGEN BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029529XXX
|Order Book:
|524460
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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