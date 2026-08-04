Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PROGEN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029529XXX Order Book: 524460 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, the last trading day in Prostatype Genomics AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-08-10 to 2026-08-06.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB