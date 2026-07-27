Prostatype Genomics AB: Prostatype Genomics AB announces outcome in rights issue of units

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BEYOND THOSE REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Prostatype Genomics AB ("Prostatype Genomics" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the rights issue of units (shares and warrants of series TO6 and series TO7) resolved by the Board of Directors on 29 June 2026, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The final outcome shows that the Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately 79.1 percent in total, of which approximately 66.2 percent was subscribed for with the support of unit rights and approximately 12.9 percent was subscribed for without the support of unit rights. Top-down underwriting commitment of approximately SEK 9.9 million, corresponding to approximately 20.9 percent, is thus activated, in order to achieve a total subscription of 100 percent. The bottom underwriting commitment is not activated. Accordingly, Prostatype Genomics will receive approximately SEK 47.4 million before deduction of issue-related costs.

"I am very pleased with the support shown by our existing shareholders and new investors through the rights issue. The transaction provides Prostatype Genomics with SEK 47.4 million before transaction costs, strengthening our financial platform and enabling us to continue executing our strategic plan. The proceeds will allow us to accelerate the commercialization of Prostatype®, strengthen our presence in prioritized markets, and continue the development of the Company with the ambition of making precision diagnostics an integral part of prostate cancer care. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for the continued confidence in Prostatype Genomics. This support is a strong endorsement of our strategy, our company, and its long-term potential. We now look forward to continuing to create value for patients, healthcare providers, and our shareholders", says Fredrik Rickman, CEO of Prostatype Genomics.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on 23 July 2026, and the final compilation of the outcome shows that 39,183,712 units, corresponding to approximately 66.2 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with the support of unit rights. In addition, 20,005,609 units, corresponding to approximately 33.8 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for without the support of unit rights, including the activated top-down underwriting commitment.

The outcome thus shows that a total of 59,189,321 units, corresponding to 473,514,568 shares, 118,378,642 warrants of series TO6 and 236,757,284 warrants of series TO7, representing 100 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for. It is noted that the bottom underwriting commitment is not activated. Accordingly, Prostatype Genomics will initially receive approximately SEK 47.4 million through the Rights Issue, before deduction of issue-related costs.

Notification of allotment

Those who have subscribed for units without the support of unit rights will be allotted units in accordance with the allocation principles set out in the terms and instructions included in the information memorandum published by the Company on 8 July 2026. Payment for subscribed and allotted units shall be made in accordance with the instructions set out in the contract note. Shareholders whose holdings are nominee-registered will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the nominee's procedures.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Prostatype Genomics will increase by 473,514,568 shares, from 59,189,321 shares to 532,703,889 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 47,351,456.80. from SEK 5,918,932.10 to SEK 53,270,388.90. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 88.9 percent of the votes and share capital in the Company for shareholders who did not participate in the Rights Issue.

In addition, a total of 118,378,642 warrants of series TO6 and 236,757,284 warrants of series TO7 will be issued through the Rights Issue.

Trading in BTU

Trading in BTU will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until after the Rights Issue has been registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The registration is expected to take place around 6 August 2026.

Warrants of series TO6

The warrants of series TO6 will be issued free of charge. Each (1) TO6 warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise price for warrants of series TO6 will be SEK 0.10 per share, corresponding to both the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue and the share's quota value.

The TO6 warrants may be exercised for subscription of new shares in Prostatype Genomics during the period from 1 September 2026 up to and including 15 September 2026. The TO6 warrants are intended to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the TO6 warrants is expected to be 11 September 2026.

Upon full exercise of all TO6 warrants at the maximum exercise price, the Company may receive proceeds of approximately SEK 11.8 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to amount to a maximum of approximately SEK 0.6 million.

The complete terms and conditions for the TO6 warrants are available on the Company's website.

Warrants of series TO7

The warrants of series TO7 will be issued free of charge. Each (1) TO7 warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise period for the TO7 warrants is event-driven and is contingent upon the Company obtaining Medicare reimbursement approval. The exercise price shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a measurement period comprising the ten (10) trading days preceding the Company's announcement of Medicare reimbursement approval. However, the exercise price shall not be lower than SEK 0.10 per share and not higher than SEK 0.20 per share.

As the primary alternative, an exercise period of ten (10) trading days shall commence three (3) trading days after the Company has announced, by way of a press release, that its Medicare application has been approved, but no earlier than 1 September 2026 and no later than 7 December 2026.

Alternatively, if approval of the Company's Medicare application has not been announced and no exercise period has been determined within the timeframe set out above, the exercise period shall commence on 7 December 2026 and remain open for ten (10) trading days, up to and including 21 December 2026. In such case, the exercise price shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share during the ten (10) trading days ending two trading days prior to the commencement of the exercise period on 7 December 2026.

Accordingly, the ten (10) trading day exercise period for the TO7 warrants may commence no earlier than 1 September 2026 and no later than 7 December 2026.

Upon full exercise of all TO7 warrants at the maximum exercise price, the Company may receive proceeds of approximately SEK 47.4 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to amount to a maximum of approximately SEK 2.2 million.

The TO7 warrants are intended to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the TO7 warrants is expected to be no later than 17 December 2026.

The complete terms and conditions for the TO7 warrants are available on the Company's website.

Information to investors pursuant to the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Screening Act (2023:560)

As the Company conducts activities deemed worthy of protection under the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Screening Act (2023:560), certain investments in the Rights Issue may need to be reviewed by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). For more information, please visit the ISP website, www.isp.se, or contact the Company.

Advisors

Navia Corporate Finance AB and Birchtree Advisory AB are financial advisors and Bookrunners in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl is the legal advisor. Vator Securities AB is the issuing agent.

For more information about the Rights Issue, please contact:

Navia Corporate Finance AB

E-mail: info@naviacf.se

Website: www.naviacorporatefinance.com

or

Birchtree Advisory AB

E-mail: jonas.bjorkman@birchtreeadvisory.se

Website: www.birchtreeadvisory.se

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Fredrik Rickman, CEO Prostatype Genomics AB

Phone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01

E-mail: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Adviser

Tapper Partners AB

Phone: +46 (0)70 44 010 98

E-mail: ca@tapperpartners.se

About Prostatype Genomics

Prostatype® is a genetic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or non-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a research group at Karolinska Institutet and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

Important information

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for, or otherwise trade in shares, warrants, or other securities in Prostatype Genomics. No action has been taken, and no action will be taken, to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. The invitation to interested persons to subscribe for shares in Prostatype Genomics has only been made through the information memorandum published by the Company on its website.

The information in this press release may not be released, published, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Belarus, Russia, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions, or require measures other than those required under Swedish law. Actions in violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. No shares or other securities in Prostatype Genomics have been registered, and no shares or other securities will be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States. This press release is distributed and directed only to persons in the United Kingdom who are (i) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom this press release may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information contained in this press release. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that such distribution is lawful.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's intentions, assessments, or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies, and opportunities, as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and may be identified by the use of terms such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "assumes," "should," "could," and, in each case, their negative forms, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which are in turn based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons.

Such risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events, and other significant factors may cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor any other party undertakes to review, update, confirm, or publicly announce any revision to any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the contents of this press release, except as required by law or the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers.

This information is information that Prostatype Genomics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-27 18:00 CEST.