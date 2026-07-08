With effect from July 09, 2026, the units rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 20, 2026.
With effect from July 09, 2026, the paid subscription units in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 10, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|PROGEN UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029529XXX
|Order book ID:
|524459
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from July 09, 2026, the paid subscription units in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 10, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|PROGEN BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029529XXX
|Order book ID:
|524460
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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