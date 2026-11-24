

BOXABL's factory complex in North Las Vegas, seen from above. (Photo: BOXABL)



A BOXABL truck hauling a Casita down the highway. (Photo: BOXABL)



A BOXABL model home. (Photo: BOXABL)

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) is scaling up its sales and delivery machine after the strongest order run in its history: 16 orders in July, 72 in August and a record 121 in September. Here are the five catalysts behind the move.1. Record order momentumOrders rose from 16 units in July to 72 in August and 121 in September, the highest monthly total BOXABL has recorded to date. The third quarter finished with 209 net new orders.As always, an order, even with the standard $2,500 deposit, does not guarantee a completed sale. Still, the climb points to substantial momentum in the right direction.2. Casitas are shippingOrders are also being delivered. Last week, BOXABL began shipping Casitas for a multiunit order from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, and more units are scheduled to ship this week.3. Seasoned leaders in the right seatsJosef Elimlich joins as head of sales with more than 30 years of sales leadership in advanced building systems, modular manufacturing and public works. As founder and CEO of California Modulars, he led development, manufacturing and delivery of projects representing more than $40 million in cumulative revenue. Those projects included eight homeless and transitional housing developments in California, among them the 35-module San Jose Navigation Center and the 37-module Palm Springs Navigation Center.Antonio Gonzalez joins as director of home delivery after more than 25 years in manufacturing and operations leadership across automotive, advanced manufacturing and modular construction. Most recently, as president of OOD Mirror Houses USA, he led U.S. operations and built the brand's manufacturing, engineering, construction and commercial organizations.At BOXABL he leads installation operations and is responsible for getting homes delivered, installed and turned over to customers on schedule and to BOXABL's quality standards.4. Washington's factory-built housing pushOn Oct. 22, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14438, "Decreasing Housing Costs for the American People." It created the Task Force on Manufactured Housing Innovation, co-chaired by the HUD Secretary and the FHFA Director, with the Secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce and Veterans Affairs.Within 180 days, the task force must recommend ways to "facilitate the use of modern manufacturing methods in the production of manufactured and other factory-built housing eligible for Federal housing programs." HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in the HUD release: "For decades, home building has been crippled by regulatory red tape, but the Task Force on Manufactured Housing Innovation can usher in the next generation of housing by modernizing standards and speeding up approvals across government."BOXABL is not named in the order, and nothing in it directs business to any company. It is a tailwind in the broader conversation: the kind of production Washington says it wants is the kind BOXABL builds, and its expected government sales lead would give public agencies a dedicated contact.5. A full sales structureThe new commercial sales lead is dedicated to builders, property developers and other business customers. It gives them a single point of contact for larger and multiunit orders, from project planning through ordering and delivery. Developers can learn more about the Developer Series options.BOXABL also expects to add a government sales lead focused on disaster relief and emergency housing, military and base housing, and affordable and transitional housing programs. The role would give public agencies a dedicated contact, and Elimlich's navigation-center work adds relevant experience.On the consumer side, an expanded home advisor team, led by a consumer sales lead, guides homebuyers from their first question through order completion, then hands them to the home delivery team. The group brings decades of experience in health care technology, residential solar and clean energy, including time at Tesla, SolarCity, Sunrun, Elevation and GoodLeap."We've built a great product; now we're reinforcing the sales team and the process behind it to match," said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL. "As we round out that structure with a dedicated government sales lead, we're opening the door to government and public-sector customers who need exactly what BOXABL builds," Tiramani said.Record orders, homes on trucks and proven operators in charge of sales and delivery: BOXABL is heading into its next phase with momentum on its side.BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors since its founding in 2017. The North Las Vegas-based company began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker "BXBL" on July 20, 2026, after completing its business combination with FG Merger II Corp. Learn more at boxabl.com and boxabl.com/ir.Statements about planned hires and future shipments are forward-looking and subject to risks, including those related to sales strategy, personnel and delivery schedules.Follow BOXABLInvestor Relations: boxabl.com/irX: @BoxablInstagram: @boxablSource: BOXABLSource: BOXABLCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.