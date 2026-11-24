Half-year revenue of €52 million, driven by the strong performance of the Nutrition division, which grew by +34% and accounted for 77% of total revenue

Growth driven by all distribution channels: e-commerce, the FitnessBoutique network, healthcare and mass retail

Confirmation of all the financial targets set out at the time of the initial public offering

Regulatory News:

N4 GROUP (ISIN code: FR001401BD72 Ticker symbol: ALN4), an integrated French family-owned group and a major player in fitness, sports nutrition, health and wellbeing, today announces its half-year revenue for 2026-2027, ending 30 September 2026.

Stéphane Viscuso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of N4 GROUP, commented: "This first half of the financial year confirms N4 GROUP's momentum, with revenue of €52 million, up 24%. The Nutrition division is showing balanced growth across all our channels namely e-commerce, the FitnessBoutique network, pharmacies and mass retail reflecting the strength of our business model. We are approaching the second half of the financial year with confidence and reaffirm the targets set out at the time of our initial public offering."

During the first half of the 2026-27 financial year, N4 Group generated consolidated revenue of €52 million, of which 77% was generated by its Nutrition division and 23 per cent by its Equipment division, compared with 72% and 28% respectively during the first half of the 2025-2026 financial year. The Equipment division remained stable during a half-year that is traditionally less buoyant for the sector, which benefits from more favorable seasonal trends in the second half of the financial year.

Geographical breakdown of half-year revenue for 2026-27

Geographically, mainland France is N4 Group's main market, accounting for 95% of its half-year revenue a figure that remains stable compared with last year whilst business conducted outside mainland France accounts for 5% of the total.

Confirmation of the Group's financial targets

By 2027, the Group aims to achieve consolidated revenue of over €100 million and an EBIT margin of around 20%. By 2029, N4 GROUP is targeting revenue more than €150 million, 10% of which will come from international operations, and an EBIT margin of around 25%.

Next publication: Half-year results for 2026-27, on 26 January 2027, after market.

About N4 GROUP

N4 GROUP is an integrated French family-owned group, positioned as a major player in the fitness, sports nutrition, health and wellness markets.

Originating with the creation of FitnessBoutique in 1999 in Voiron, the Group designs, develops, formulates and distributes a portfolio of 14 complementary brands covering a broad range of needs, from performance sports nutrition to fitness and health nutrition, as well as cardio and strength training equipment.

N4 GROUP operates an omnichannel model combining e-commerce, the FitnessBoutique network, pharmacies, parapharmacies, specialist retailers and mass retail. The Group also has an integrated industrial platform, N4 Labs, dedicated to R&D, formulation, quality, innovation and the industrialisation of nutrition products.

As of March 31, 2026, N4 GROUP had 161 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) and 115 FitnessBoutique points of sale, and generated revenue of €91.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 17%.

For more information: www.n4-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124463155/en/

Contacts:

N4 GROUP

Investor Relations

investisseurs@n4group.fr

Tel.: 04 76 07 38 19

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

n4group@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Gaëlle Fromaigeat

n4group@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94