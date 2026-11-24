Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (OTCQB: PCIIF) ("PlasCred" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alan Withey has joined PlasCred as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Withey has over 30 years experience as a finance executive with an extensive history in the energy industry. Alan is skilled in negotiation, minerals and contract management along with strategic management, budgeting, business risk management, growth and planning. Prior to joining PlasCred, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GLJ Ltd. since 2022. Mr. Withey's experience includes senior and executive finance roles at Freehold Royalties Ltd., Trident Exploration Corp. in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc., Cheyenne Energy Inc., Devon Canada Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Canada Inc. He is both a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Financial Planner and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

"Alan's knowledge and experience in both energy and finance will be most helpful at this stage of Plascred's lifecycle. We look forward to his contribution as we continue to develop this world-class organization," said Troy Lupul, Director, President & CEO of PlasCred.

Mr. Withey's appointment comes as PlasCred is developing its advanced plastic recycling facility at Canadian National Railway's Scotford Yard in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, where the Company has a long-term lease in place to construct its commercial facility for recycling plastic to refined hydrocarbon condensate. The Company has a long-term offtake agreement with a global commodities firm and feedstock supply anchored by an agreement with Circular Materials.

PlasCred's former Chief Financial Officer Brian Hearst faithfully served the Company since 2022 and we gratefully express our thanks for his years of service and our best wishes for his future endeavours.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is an Alberta-based company developing an advanced plastic recycling facility at Fort Saskatchewan. The Company's engineered platform converts mixed plastic waste into refined hydrocarbon condensate for use in virgin plastic production, petrochemical feedstock and upstream energy applications. For further information on PlasCred, please visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to: the timing, scope and cost of constructing the Neos facility; operational readiness; offtake performance; the availability and timing of financing; regulatory approvals; and the Company's phased expansion plans, including the proposed facilities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: construction, commissioning and start-up risks; cost overruns; delays or disruptions in the supply chain; ability to achieve and maintain nameplate capacity at scale; changes in feedstock availability, composition or pricing; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; failure of counterparties to perform under offtake, financing or strategic agreements; changes in applicable laws, regulations or EPR requirements; inability to secure or maintain permits; adverse changes in market demand for advanced recycling products; evolving environment, social and governance reporting standards; technology performance or reliability issues; and general economic, political and capital market conditions. A discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events, circumstances or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325620