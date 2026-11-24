VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF), a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance without reliance on personal data, is pleased to announce theresults of its 2026 Annual General Meeting.
At the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders held on November 24, 2026, in Vancouver, Canada, the shareholders of the Company:
(a) Set the number of directors to be six.
FOR
AGAINST
NON VOTE
54,329,560
47,108
nil
(b) Elected the following persons to serve as directors until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
|Mr. T. M. Williams
Mr. J. M. Williams
Mr. E. Ben Tora
Ms. F. Curtis (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. C. Kalborg (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. M. David (Non-Executive Director)
NOMINEE
FOR
WITHHOLD
NON VOTE
|Mr. T. M. Williams
53,332,723
53,350
990,595
|Mr. J. M. Williams
53,333,723
52,350
990,595
|Mr. E. Ben Tora
53,340,723
45,350
990,595
|Ms. F. Curtis
53,319,773
66,300
990,595
|Mr. C. Kalborg
53,340,773
45,300
990,595
|Mr. M. David
53,340,773
45,300
990,595
(c) Appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.
FOR
WITHHOLD
NON VOTE
54,374,342
2,326
nil
(d) Ratified and approved the Company's existing 10% "rolling" stock option plan (the "2024 Option Plan"), which was initially approved by the shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
FOR
AGAINST
NON VOTE
53,252,268
133,805
990,595
Mr. J. M. Williams will continue as CEO and Mr. T. M. Williams will continue to serve as Chairman.
For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov, the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or the SEDAR+ website at https://www.sedarplus.ca.
About Kidoz Inc.
Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (www.kidoz.net) is a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance in mobile games without reliance on personal data.
Originally developed for children's digital environments, where compliance and safety requirements are among the highest, Kidoz delivers privacy-first advertising without reliance on personal data tracking or behavioural profiling. Its technology combines proprietary SDK integrations, the Kidoz Privacy Shield, and the Kite IQ contextual AI engine to match advertising to content, environment, and geography, in alignment with COPPA, GDPR-K, Apple ATT, and global standards.
The platform supports both children's and all-ages audiences through its Kidoz and Prado offerings, enabling brands to scale performance across the global mobile gaming ecosystem using safe, trusted, contextual, privacy-first targeting.
Google-certified and Apple-approved, Kidoz reaches a global audience across mobile apps and games and is trusted by leading global brands.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its other filings available on EDGAR and SEDAR+.
For more information contact:
Henry Bromley
CFO
ir@kidoz.net
(888) 374-2163
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kidoz-inc.-announces-results-of-2026-agm-1256917