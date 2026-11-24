

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The United States has added Singapore-based chip and cloud-computing firm Megaspeed International to its trade blacklist, heightening scrutiny over its alleged role in diverting advanced artificial intelligence chips to China and an espionage investigation involving Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.



On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department placed Megaspeed and several affiliated companies on its Entity List, citing concerns that they might be involved in transferring advanced computing technology to unauthorized users.



The restrictions require U.S. companies to obtain export licenses before supplying American goods, software, or technology to these entities, with approvals expected to be denied.



The move follows allegations against Alice Huang, Megaspeed's former executive and controlling shareholder, who has been accused of ties to Chinese intelligence.



Reuters noted it could not independently verify the espionage claims, which China has dismissed as unfounded. Megaspeed maintains that it has conducted its business lawfully.



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