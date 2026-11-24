Company intends to appeal determination while continuing efforts to complete outstanding SEC filings and regain compliance

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") today announced that it received a Staff Determination Letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated November 18, 2026, notifying the Company that it has not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires the timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The determination follows the Company's failure to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2026, by the November 16, 2026 expiration of its previously granted extension. In addition, as the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, this serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities.

The Company intends to appeal Nasdaq's determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel by the November 25, 2026 deadline and request a stay of any suspension pending the hearing process. A timely hearing request provides an initial 15-day stay of suspension, while any additional stay is subject to approval by the Hearings Panel. If the Company does not timely appeal, trading in its common stock would be suspended at the opening of business on November 30, 2026, and Nasdaq would initiate delisting proceedings.

The Company continues to work closely with its accounting, audit and other external service providers to complete its outstanding SEC filings, including the accounting associated with the deconsolidation of former subsidiaries and presentation of discontinued operations. Management remains focused on completing all outstanding filings as expeditiously as practicable, utilizing the time available under the applicable Nasdaq hearing and compliance procedures to cure the filing deficiencies and regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate. There can be no assurance that the Hearings Panel will grant an extended stay or that the Company will regain compliance and maintain its Nasdaq listing.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) operates a capital-efficient critical materials platform focused on sourcing, aggregating and supplying rare earth and critical mineral feedstocks to domestic and allied processing and refining markets. Through its Platform Orchestration strategy, the Company coordinates resource sourcing, feedstock origination, recycling, industrial processing and strategic commercial relationships to connect diverse mineral resources with advanced refining capabilities.

The Company's business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, diversified supply sources and strategic partnerships, supported by its ownership interest in Electrified Materials Corporation and strategic minority ownership interest in ReElement Technologies Corporation. American Resources seeks to create greater value-chain opportunities for resource-rich jurisdictions while strengthening secure and economically sustainable critical mineral supply chains serving advanced manufacturing, defense, infrastructure, energy and technology markets.

For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated appeal of Nasdaq's determination, its request for a stay of suspension, the timing and completion of outstanding SEC filings, and its ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the timing and completion of required accounting and audit procedures, decisions by Nasdaq and its Hearings Panel, and the potential suspension or delisting of the Company's securities. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional risks are described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-receives-nasdaq-staff-delisting-determination-lett-1256727