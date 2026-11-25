Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026 ("Q2 2027", and such six month period being "YTD 2027"). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.diamondwines.com.

Comparative figures for Q2 2026 and YTD 2026 have been restated to reclassify certain customer costs from advertising and promotion to revenue, reducing previously reported revenue and gross margin by $198,702 for Q2 2026 and $373,981 for YTD 2026. There was no impact on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or net income.

Q2 2027 Summary

Revenue for Q2 2027 was $7.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $8.3 million in Q2 2026. Winery division revenue was essentially unchanged (down $0.1 million). Ontario VQA category sales declined year over year as the industry lapped the surge in demand that followed the removal of U.S. wines from Ontario shelves in March 2025, and the Company held its volumes against that decline through new grocery listings that offset lower LCBO retail sales. Agency division revenue decreased $0.3 million, reflecting the Company's exit from a non-strategic supplier relationship earlier in the year.

Gross margin (1) for Q2 2027 was $4.5 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $5.7 million in Q2 2026, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 56.6% compared to 69.1% in Q2 2026. The Winery division gross margin percentage decreased to 53.5% from 66.2%. Approximately 9 percentage points or $0.7 million of the decline relates to Wine Sector Support Program ("WSSP") funding. Q2 2026 included approximately $0.7 million of WSSP funding for wine sold in earlier periods, recognized when the annual payment was received in September 2025. WSSP is now accrued as wine is sold, at the current program rate of $0.683 per litre compared with $0.93 in the prior year. The balance of the decline reflects sales mix, including growth in large-format products that carry a lower margin per case and a lower share of commission revenue from the Agency division.

for Q2 2027 was $4.5 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $5.7 million in Q2 2026, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 56.6% compared to 69.1% in Q2 2026. The Winery division gross margin percentage decreased to 53.5% from 66.2%. Approximately 9 percentage points or $0.7 million of the decline relates to Wine Sector Support Program ("WSSP") funding. Q2 2026 included approximately $0.7 million of WSSP funding for wine sold in earlier periods, recognized when the annual payment was received in September 2025. WSSP is now accrued as wine is sold, at the current program rate of $0.683 per litre compared with $0.93 in the prior year. The balance of the decline reflects sales mix, including growth in large-format products that carry a lower margin per case and a lower share of commission revenue from the Agency division. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $0.8 million in Q2 2027 compared to $1.8 million in Q2 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million, reflecting the lower gross margin of $1.2 million, partly offset by a $0.2 million reduction in SG&A expenses to $3.7 million.

was $0.8 million in Q2 2027 compared to $1.8 million in Q2 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million, reflecting the lower gross margin of $1.2 million, partly offset by a $0.2 million reduction in SG&A expenses to $3.7 million. EBITDA (1) was $0.4 million in Q2 2027 compared to $0.9 million in Q2 2026, a decrease of $0.5 million. The decrease reflects the lower gross margin, a $0.2 million impairment provision on assets held for sale and a smaller gain on the change in fair value of the derivative asset, partly offset by lower SG&A, lower share-based compensation and the non-recurrence of prior-year regulatory compliance costs, loss on disposition of intangible assets and restructuring charges totaling $0.7 million.

was $0.4 million in Q2 2027 compared to $0.9 million in Q2 2026, a decrease of $0.5 million. The decrease reflects the lower gross margin, a $0.2 million impairment provision on assets held for sale and a smaller gain on the change in fair value of the derivative asset, partly offset by lower SG&A, lower share-based compensation and the non-recurrence of prior-year regulatory compliance costs, loss on disposition of intangible assets and restructuring charges totaling $0.7 million. Net loss was $0.4 million in Q2 2027 compared to a net loss of less than $0.1 million in Q2 2026.

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

YTD 2027 Summary

Revenue for YTD 2027 was $14.9 million compared to $16.4 million in YTD 2026, a decrease of $1.5 million, with the Winery division down $1.1 million and the Agency division down $0.4 million. The prior-year period included the surge in VQA demand that followed the removal of U.S. wines from Ontario shelves in March 2025, and a one-time retailer restocking of U.S. wines. This impact was compounded by temporary ordering interruptions in Q1 2027 while a large provincial liquor board changed inventory systems.

Gross margin (1) for YTD 2027 was $8.7 million, or 58.7% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million, or 62.4% of revenue, in YTD 2026, a decrease of $1.5 million. Most of the decrease relates to the rate of WSSP funding. The balance reflects sales mix, including growth in lower-margin large-format products, and a smaller contribution from Agency commission revenue.

for YTD 2027 was $8.7 million, or 58.7% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million, or 62.4% of revenue, in YTD 2026, a decrease of $1.5 million. Most of the decrease relates to the rate of WSSP funding. The balance reflects sales mix, including growth in lower-margin large-format products, and a smaller contribution from Agency commission revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $1.6 million in YTD 2027 compared to $3.1 million in YTD 2026. EBITDA (1) was $2.0 million compared to $2.3 million, reflecting the lower gross margin partly offset by slightly lower SG&A expenses of $7.1 million (YTD 2026: $7.2 million). EBITDA (1) was $2.0 million compared to $2.3 million, a smaller decrease of $0.3 million, as the lower Adjusted EBITDA was partly offset by a larger gain on the derivative asset and the non-recurrence of $0.7 million of prior-year one-time charges.

was $1.6 million in YTD 2027 compared to $3.1 million in YTD 2026. EBITDA was $2.0 million compared to $2.3 million, reflecting the lower gross margin partly offset by slightly lower SG&A expenses of $7.1 million (YTD 2026: $7.2 million). EBITDA was $2.0 million compared to $2.3 million, a smaller decrease of $0.3 million, as the lower Adjusted EBITDA was partly offset by a larger gain on the derivative asset and the non-recurrence of $0.7 million of prior-year one-time charges. Net income was $0.2 million in YTD 2027 compared to $0.3 million in YTD 2026.

Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital was $1.1 million in YTD 2027 compared to $2.0 million in YTD 2026. Working capital, modified to allocate assets and liabilities held for sale back to their underlying classifications, improved to a surplus of $0.5 million at September 30, 2026 from a deficiency of $0.03 million at March 31, 2026. As at September 30, 2026, the Company was not in compliance with all of its covenant obligations under its BMO credit agreement for the rolling four quarter period then ended. The Company continues to actively manage liquidity and covenant compliance with the support of BMO and its controlling shareholder, as described below under "Subsequent Events".

Inventory decreased by $1.6 million to $17.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $18.8 million at March 31, 2026, reflecting the normal seasonal drawdown of bulk wine and finished goods ahead of the fall harvest.

Amendment to BMO Credit Agreement

The Company also announces that, effective November 25, 2026, it entered into the eleventh amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with BMO (the "SARCA"). The amendment adjusts the financial covenant terms for the rolling four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026 to accommodate the timing of certain retailer shipments that moved from Q2 2027 into Q3 2027.

Q2 2027 Subsequent Events

The $750,000 unsecured advance received from Lassonde Industries Inc. ("Lassonde"), the Company's controlling shareholder, in August 2026 was repaid in full in October 2026.

Effective November 25, 2026, the Company and BMO will enter into the eleventh amendment to the SARCA to adjust covenant terms for the rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2026 to accommodate timing of shipments between Q2 2027 and Q3 2027.

Effective November 9, 2026, the Company agreed to the tenth amendment to its SARCA, the principal change of which was to extend the maturity date of the credit facilities from October 30, 2026 to June 30, 2027.

On November 9, 2026, the Company's 10% unsecured convertible debentures issued in November 2025 matured. In accordance with their terms, their principal amount of $4,654,000 was converted into 21,154,546 common shares at the conversion price of $0.22 per share, and accrued coupon interest of $1,470,400 was settled through the issuance of 11,310,770 common shares at the then-current price of $0.13 per share. The conversion eliminated $6.1 million of debt and accrued interest from the Company's balance sheet and leaves the Company with no convertible debentures outstanding. All of the debentures were held by Lassonde Industries Inc. and 3346625 Canada Inc. (together, the "Lassonde Group"). Following the conversion, the Lassonde Group holds 67,429,646 common shares, representing approximately 66.62% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis (50.85% prior to the conversion), and the Company has approximately 101 million common shares outstanding. The transaction was subject to customary regulatory approval which was later obtained.

On November 10, 2026, the Company entered into an unsecured, non-revolving loan agreement with Lassonde pursuant to which Lassonde advanced $5.5 million to the Company (the "Lassonde Loan"). The Lassonde Loan is subordinated to the Company's secured indebtedness, bears interest at the BMO prime rate plus 2.25% per annum and may be prepaid without penalty. Principal is repayable in three instalments of $1,250,000 due on the earlier of January 29, 2027, April 30, 2027 and June 30, 2027 or the date the Company receives its VQA Wine Support Program payment for the corresponding LCBO quarter, with the balance of $1,750,000 plus accrued interest due on June 30, 2027. Approximately $500,000 of the advance was directed to the settlement of trade payables owing to affiliates of Lassonde, with the balance used for general working capital purposes. The Lassonde Loan constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"), with the Company relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Lassonde Loan was consented to by BMO.

In November 2026, the Government of Canada proposed, as part of its 2026 federal budget, to renew the Wine Sector Support Program for a further three years beginning in its 2027-28 fiscal year, with total program funding of $176.9 million. The current program ends on March 31, 2027. The Company currently receives funding under the program (see note 12(b)) of the Company's Q2 2027 financial statements) and received approximately $1.5 million in the current year. The Company expects to continue to qualify for funding during the renewal period. The amount of funding to be received during the renewal period will be based on eligible wine production and the program payment rates, and has not yet been determined.

The June 2026 agreement to sell De Sousa Wines Toronto Inc., whose principal asset is a non-operational pre-1993 winery license, for total consideration of $250,000, has not yet closed and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter results need to be read against an exceptional prior year," said Andrew Howard, President and CEO of Diamond Estates. "Q2 2026 included roughly $0.7 million of Wine Sector Support Program funding recognized in a single quarter on wine already sold, and it was the peak of the demand surge that followed the removal of U.S. wines from Ontario shelves. Against that comparison, our Winery division held its revenue, we grew through new grocery listings, and we cut SG&A. We also allocated a higher portion of our retail programming from the first half in prior year to the second half this year and, importantly, two large planned purchases from retailers moved into Q3 from Q2.

The November transactions are the more important story for shareholders: the conversion of $6.1 million of debentures and accrued interest into equity, the extension of our BMO facility to June 2027 and the $5.5 million Lassonde loan materially strengthen our balance sheet, demonstrates the confidence and commitment of our largest shareholder and gives us the runway to execute the three-year strategic plan we announced in September."

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders and a sales agent for over 100 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands. The wine portfolio includes Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition and Fowles Wines from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti, Cielo and Valdo from Italy; Bodegas Muriel from Spain; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; Empress Wines from Croatia; and C.K. Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine and Rabble from California. The spirits portfolio includes Cofradia Tequila, Siempre Tequila, Chisme Tequila, Hussong's Tequila, Solmano Mezcal and Chica Chida Agave Spirit from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; Zubrowka Vodka from Poland and Becherovka from the Czech Republic. In beer, cider and ready-to-drink, Trajectory represents Darling Mimosa and Protini Beverages from Ontario; ESA Cocktails, Solmano Craft Cocktails, Stickler Shrub Cocktails, Sunday Session RTDs and Jasper Brewing Company from Alberta; and Warsteiner and Konig Ludwig from Germany.

The Company is executing against the three-year strategic plan announced in September 2026, designed to scale the business and enhance long-term profitability through productivity improvements, disciplined cost management and sustainable cash flow expansion. The Company continues to participate in the export market, where Canadian wines, and particularly Icewine, enjoy a premium product positioning with international consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the execution and expected benefits of the Company's three-year strategic plan; the Company's liquidity, working capital and ability to meet its obligations as they come due, including repayment of the Lassonde Loan in accordance with its terms and repayment or refinancing of the BMO credit facilities on or before their June 30, 2027 maturity; the Company's ongoing management of, and future compliance with, the financial covenants under the SARCA and the continued support of BMO and the Lassonde Group; the timing of retailer shipments moving from Q2 2027 into Q3 2027 and the allocation of retail programming to the second half of fiscal 2027; the proposed renewal of the Wine Sector Support Program, the Company's expectation that it will continue to qualify for funding under the renewed program, and the timing and amount of funding under that program and the VQA Wine Support Program; and the closing of the sale of De Sousa Wines Toronto Inc., including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the continued availability of the BMO credit facilities and the Company's ability to comply with, or obtain amendments or waivers of, its covenants; the continued financial support of the Lassonde Group; the timely receipt of VQA Wine Support Program and Wine Sector Support Program payments at expected rates; the renewal of the Wine Sector Support Program substantially as proposed in the 2026 federal budget; the receipt of retailer orders and shipments as anticipated; the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing; the economy generally; conditions in the target market of the Company; consumer interest in the products of the Company; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Such statements could also be materially affected by changes to or the non-renewal of government support programs, the failure to obtain covenant relief or refinancing, retailer and provincial liquor board purchasing decisions and system changes, shifts in consumer demand for VQA wines (including as a result of the return of U.S. wines to Ontario shelves), sales mix, environmental regulation, liquor regulation, taxation policies, trade measures and tariffs, the failure to satisfy closing conditions for the De Sousa Wines Toronto Inc. sale, the lack of available and qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal or external sources.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. While the Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Detailed information on risks and uncertainties is provided in the "Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2026, available on SEDAR+.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non IFRS Financial Measures

This press release refers to "gross margin", "EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA", which are non-GAAP financial measures, and to "gross margin as a percentage of revenue", which is a non-GAAP ratio. These measures and ratio are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is gross profit for gross margin, and net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as presented in the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR. Management uses these measures and ratio, together with the IFRS measures, to assess the performance of the Company.

Gross margin is defined as gross profit excluding depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in production. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue is calculated by dividing gross margin by revenue. Management believes these provide useful information about the profitability of the Company's products before non-cash production depreciation. EBITDA comprises gross margin less operating costs before financial expenses, depreciation and amortization, non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation, one-time and other unusual items, and income tax. Adjusted EBITDA comprises EBITDA before non-recurring expenses including cost of sales adjustments related to inventory acquired in business combinations, transaction costs expensed, cost of sales adjustment to fixed production overheads, and other non-recurring adjustments included in the calculation of EBITDA. Operating expenses exclude interest, depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in selling and administration, and amortization of intangible assets. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist readers in assessing the Company's ability to generate income from operations before the effect of financing decisions, non-cash charges and items that are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. EBITDA does not represent the actual cash provided by the operating activities nor is it a recognized measure of financial performance under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures should not be considered as a replacement for those as per the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc., 1067 Niagara Stone Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario L0S 1J0

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