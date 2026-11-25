EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2026
Record-High Adjusted EBITDA with Strong 45% Margin - Net Profit Impacted by Temporarily Elevated Funding Costs
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Tallinn, Estonia, 25 November 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, reported today unaudited results for 9M/2026.
"The first nine months of 2026 confirmed the operating strength of our business model: total income grew by 11.5% and adjusted EBITDA by 24.5%, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 45.2%. The third quarter, however, fell short of our expectations and closed with a net loss, mainly due to the temporary overlap in funding costs ahead of the October bond redemption, higher impairments and rising costs. We have initiated measures in all our markets to revive loan origination and align costs with business volume. For the full year, we expect total income of approx. 138 million EUR and an ICR of approx. 1.4x. Improving profitability is now our clear priority," said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group.
The full unaudited report for 9M/2026 is available under www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations.
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 9M/2026 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 25 November 2026, 15.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|2221005B3DQGM4INWF57
|EQS News ID:
|2441502
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2441502 25.11.2026 CET/CEST