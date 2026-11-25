EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2026 Record-High Adjusted EBITDA with Strong 45% Margin - Net Profit Impacted by Temporarily Elevated Funding Costs



25.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2026 Record-High Adjusted EBITDA with Strong 45% Margin - Net Profit Impacted by Temporarily Elevated Funding Costs

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS Funding secured until 2030: following the 140 million EUR tap of the EUR 2025/2030 Senior Secured Bonds in June, remaining EUR 2021/2026 Bonds redeemed on 6 October 2026, after the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents of 111.8 million EUR as of 30 September 2026 (31 Dec. 2025: 66.6 million EUR).

Measures to improve productivity of loan origination and align the cost base with business volume initiated in all operating countries, with further steps planned for Q4/2026 and Q1/2027.

Insurance brokerage revenue up 58.6% year-over-year to 6.1 million EUR, 5.9% of total revenue (9M/2025: 4.2%); first standalone products (screen protection, health and property insurance) in testing or launch phase.

Wallet transaction volume up 3% to 1.4 billion EUR in 9M/2026 (9M/2025: 1.3 billion EUR); wallet revenue of 4.1 million EUR (9M/2025: 4.2 million EUR), with Q3/2026 the strongest quarter of the year.

Continued build-out of the Myiute super app: cumulative downloads at 1,837,914 (+17.3% year-over-year).

Iute Bank Ukraine, consolidated since April 2026, received permission from the National Bank of Ukraine to commence the full range of banking operations; commercial launch scheduled for the end of Q1/2027. Customer deposits of 2.1 million EUR as of 30 September 2026. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Gross loan portfolio at 405.6 million EUR (+13.6% year-over-year); cost of risk stable at 7.8%; CPI30 improved to 89.3% (9M/2025: 88.1%). Gross NPL ratio at 8.6% (30 Sept. 2025: 7.9%), impairment coverage ratio at 69.1% (31 Dec. 2025: 73.7%).

Risk-based underwriting: approval rate at 51.3% (9M/2025: 54.3%), also reflecting the temporary absence of digital onboarding in Moldova and lower demand for consumer loans from creditworthy customers in Albania.

IuteCredit Moldova has onboarded new customers through physical channels only since 23 March 2026, pending approval of its eKYC solution by the National Bank of Moldova (NBM). Partly as a result and due to new NBM debt-to-income limits since June 2026, loans issued by IuteCredit Moldova decreased by 13.4% to 74.1 million EUR (9M/2025: 85.6 million EUR). Energbank suspended automated online lending from July to September to implement new NBM security requirements for all banks; resumed in October 2026.

Physical footprint continued to shift digital-first: 24 Finco branches (9M/2025: 34) alongside ATM network growing 6.3% to 102 (9M/2025: 96). FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Total income up 11.5% to 102.1 million EUR (9M/2025: 91.5 million EUR).

Interest income up 6.8% to 81.0 million EUR (9M/2025: 75.9 million EUR).

Adjusted EBITDA up 24.5% to 46.1 million EUR (9M/2025: 37.0 million EUR); margin at 45.2% (9M/2025: 40.4%).

Adjusted cost-to-income ratio at 33.7% (9M/2025: 36.5%).

Net interest margin at 17.4% (9M/2025: 21.7%), reflecting higher funding costs after the bond tap, and APR compression.

Reported net profit down 66.1% to 2.9 million EUR (9M/2025: 8.5 million EUR; incl. one-off tax refund of 1.3 million EUR).

FX-adjusted net profit down 82.7% to 1.0 million EUR (9M/2025: 6.0 million EUR), mainly due to higher funding and impairment costs and one-time expenses of 3.4 million EUR.

Net loss of 1.2 million EUR in Q3/2026 (Q3/2025: net profit of 1.8 million EUR), as costs rose faster than income while new lending was held back in Moldova.

Covenants of the EUR 2025/2030 Bonds met: capitalization ratio at 21.7% (minimum 15%), ICR at 1.40x (LTM; minimum 1.25x).

Outlook: Total income for full-year 2026 expected at approx. 138 million EUR (2025: 124.6 million EUR); ICR expected at approx. 1.4. Tallinn, Estonia, 25 November 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, reported today unaudited results for 9M/2026. "The first nine months of 2026 confirmed the operating strength of our business model: total income grew by 11.5% and adjusted EBITDA by 24.5%, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 45.2%. The third quarter, however, fell short of our expectations and closed with a net loss, mainly due to the temporary overlap in funding costs ahead of the October bond redemption, higher impairments and rising costs. We have initiated measures in all our markets to revive loan origination and align costs with business volume. For the full year, we expect total income of approx. 138 million EUR and an ICR of approx. 1.4x. Improving profitability is now our clear priority," said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group. The full unaudited report for 9M/2026 is available under www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations .



Earnings Call: CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 9M/2026 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 25 November 2026, 15.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English. Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

Iute Group - Earnings Call 9M 2026 . The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



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